 Motorola Signature Launched In India: 50MP Triple Camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Processor; Check Prices & Offers - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechMotorola Signature Launched In India: 50MP Triple Camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Processor; Check Prices & Offers - VIDEO

Motorola Signature Launched In India: 50MP Triple Camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Processor; Check Prices & Offers - VIDEO

Motorola has launched its first candybar flagship smartphone, the Motorola Signature, in India. The device features a slim 6.99mm design, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and a triple 50MP rear camera with DXOMARK Gold Label certification. It also introduces a 24×7 Signature concierge service and starts at ₹59,999.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
Motorola Signature | X/@motorolaindia

Motorola has launched the Motorola Signature, its first-ever candybar flagship smartphone, in India. The device features a slim design, the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and boasts a DXOMARK Gold Label certification. The device comes with a triple 50-megapixel rear camera setup. Motorola has also introduced a new Signature facility with the device, which functions as a 24×7 concierge service.

Price & Variants In India

The Motorola Signature is available in three variants. The 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at ₹59,999. The 16GB RAM with 512GB storage model costs ₹64,999, while the top-end variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is priced at ₹69,999.

Weight & Thickness

FPJ Shorts
'It Is Disrespectful...': Novak Djokovic's Wife Jelena Djokovic Slams Naomi Osaka's Actions During Heated Australian Open 2026 Controversy; VIDEO
'It Is Disrespectful...': Novak Djokovic's Wife Jelena Djokovic Slams Naomi Osaka's Actions During Heated Australian Open 2026 Controversy; VIDEO
'Bacchon Ko Cage Me Kyu Rakhe?': Video Of Pet Box Facility In Vande Bharat's Sleeper Train Sparks Debate On Internet
'Bacchon Ko Cage Me Kyu Rakhe?': Video Of Pet Box Facility In Vande Bharat's Sleeper Train Sparks Debate On Internet
India Cements Narrows Loss To ₹5.7 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Steady At ₹1,114 Crore, YoY Improves 24%
India Cements Narrows Loss To ₹5.7 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Steady At ₹1,114 Crore, YoY Improves 24%
Paras Defence Q3 Profit Falls To ₹195 Crore, Revenue Slips To ₹1,008 Crore; Still Up 23% YoY
Paras Defence Q3 Profit Falls To ₹195 Crore, Revenue Slips To ₹1,008 Crore; Still Up 23% YoY

The Motorola Signature measures just 6.99mm in thickness and weighs 186 grams. The smartphone features an aircraft-grade aluminium frame and is available in two fabric-inspired finishes: Pantone Martini Olive and Pantone Carbon.

Offers & Discounts

Motorola is offering an instant discount of ₹5,000 on purchases made using HDFC Bank and Axis Bank cards. Customers can alternatively opt for an exchange bonus of up to ₹5,000. The smartphone will go on sale starting 30 January via Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India.

Read Also
Smartphone Launches In January 2026: Motorola Joins Oppo, Redmi With New Signature Series, Details...
article-image

Display

The Motorola flagship features a 6.8-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and up to 6,200 nits of peak brightness. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The device also comes with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings, along with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Battrey

The smartphone is powered by a 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 90W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and reverse charging.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Motorola Signature Launched In India: 50MP Triple Camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Processor; Check Prices...
Motorola Signature Launched In India: 50MP Triple Camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Processor; Check Prices...
Amazon Set To Announce Second Round Of 30,000 Job Cuts Next Week, AI Efficiency Drives Layoffs...
Amazon Set To Announce Second Round Of 30,000 Job Cuts Next Week, AI Efficiency Drives Layoffs...
60% Of Indian Firms Confident In Scaling AI Have Mature Frameworks In Place: Report
60% Of Indian Firms Confident In Scaling AI Have Mature Frameworks In Place: Report
India’s Digital Payments Boom: BHIM App Records Over 300% Growth In Monthly Transactions In 2025
India’s Digital Payments Boom: BHIM App Records Over 300% Growth In Monthly Transactions In 2025
Reliance Digital Republic Days Sale Begins: iPhone 17 At ₹78,900, iPhone 16 At ₹57,990, iPhone...
Reliance Digital Republic Days Sale Begins: iPhone 17 At ₹78,900, iPhone 16 At ₹57,990, iPhone...