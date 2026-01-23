Motorola Signature Launched In India: 50MP Triple Camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Processor; Check Prices & Offers - VIDEO

Motorola Signature | X/@motorolaindia

Motorola has launched the Motorola Signature, its first-ever candybar flagship smartphone, in India. The device features a slim design, the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and boasts a DXOMARK Gold Label certification. The device comes with a triple 50-megapixel rear camera setup. Motorola has also introduced a new Signature facility with the device, which functions as a 24×7 concierge service.

Price & Variants In India

The Motorola Signature is available in three variants. The 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at ₹59,999. The 16GB RAM with 512GB storage model costs ₹64,999, while the top-end variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is priced at ₹69,999.

Weight & Thickness

The Motorola Signature measures just 6.99mm in thickness and weighs 186 grams. The smartphone features an aircraft-grade aluminium frame and is available in two fabric-inspired finishes: Pantone Martini Olive and Pantone Carbon.

Offers & Discounts

Motorola is offering an instant discount of ₹5,000 on purchases made using HDFC Bank and Axis Bank cards. Customers can alternatively opt for an exchange bonus of up to ₹5,000. The smartphone will go on sale starting 30 January via Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India.

Display

The Motorola flagship features a 6.8-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and up to 6,200 nits of peak brightness. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The device also comes with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings, along with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Battrey

The smartphone is powered by a 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 90W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and reverse charging.