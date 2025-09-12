Moto Pad 60 Neo Tablet With 7,040mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Moto Pad 60 Neo |

Moto Pad 60 Neo has officially launched in India. Key specifications include 5G connectivity, 2.5K display, 7,040mAh battery, and a Dimensity 6300 SoC. Available in a single Pantone Bronze Green colorway, the Moto Pad 60 Neo is set to hit shelves next week through Flipkart, Motorola’s official website, and select retail channels.

Moto Pad 60 Neo specifications

The Moto Pad 60 Neo features an 11-inch IPS display with a 2.5K (2,560x1,600 pixels) resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits peak brightness for crisp visuals.

Certified by TUV Rheinland for Flicker Free and Low Blue Light emission, the screen supports a 72 percent NTSC color gamut and 10-point multitouch.

Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, it offers 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card slot.

The tablet includes a single 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera for video calls. A four-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support enhances the audio experience, while an IP52 rating ensures dust and splash resistance.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and A-GPS. The device houses a 7,040mAh battery with 20W wired charging and comes with a Moto Pen stylus for added versatility. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and hall sensor.

Moto Pad 60 Neo Price in India

The Moto Pad 60 Neo is priced at Rs. 17,999 for its sole 8GB + 128GB configuration. As part of an introductory offer, it is available at a discounted price of Rs. 12,999, inclusive of bank offers. The tablet will be available for purchase starting next week via Flipkart, Motorola’s website, and other retail outlets.