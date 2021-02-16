Most Indian firms to turn to AI for decision-making by 2023

New Delhi: Over 40 per cent of consumer-focused AI systems in finance, healthcare, government and other regulated sectors in India will include provisions to explain their analysis and decisions by 2023, a new IDC report said on Tuesday.

Indian organisations are looking for technology vendors and integration partners to bridge the talent gap and enhance decision-making capabilities.

"AI is turning out to be helpful in directing decisions on everything from bank loans, risk assessment, automated customer service, crop advisory, healthcare, and others," said Swapnil Shende, Senior Market Analyst, IDC India.

By 2025, the number of data analysts and scientists to adopt AutoML for the end-to-end machine learning pipeline from data preparation to model deployment will double in the country.

AIOps will become the new normal for IT operations, with at least 40 per cent of large enterprises adopting AIOps solutions for automating major IT system and service management processes by the same time, the IDC predicted.

"Businesses are embracing technologies like conversational AI and machine learning, driven by their business objectives of innovation, resiliency, and offering transformative experiences," said Rishu Sharma, Principal Analyst, Cloud and AI, IDC India.

By 2026, 20 per cent of all AI solutions will be closer to AGI (artificial general intelligence) - leveraging neuro-symbolic techniques that combine deep learning with symbolic methods to create robust humanlike decision making.

"By 2024, 50 per cent of enterprises will run varying levels of analytic and AI models at the edge and 30 per cent of those edge AI applications will be accelerated by heterogeneous accelerators," the report mentioned.