Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Studio 2 Plus goes official; checkout price, specifications

Microsoft held a launch event on October 12 to announce the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Studio 2 Plus | Microsoft

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9, and Surface Studio 2 Plus are the new Surface devices that have gone official in the global market. These devices were announced through a livestream launch event on October 12. Here is a look at the specifications, features, and price of the Surface Laptop 5, Pro 9, and Studio 2+.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

The Surface Pro 9 is a 2-in-1 detachable notebook that comes with support for touch and a stylus. It is fitted with a 13-inch PixelSense Flow display that offers 2,880 x 1,920 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device runs on Windows 11 Home and is backed by a 47.7WH battery that can last for up to 15.5 hours. The Pro 9 carries support for the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard and Surface Slim Pen 2.

It has a 10-megapixel camera with autofocus support on the back. The front-facing camera supports Full HD video and is equipped with dual far-field microphones. The device is fitted with Dolby Atmos-enabled 2W stereo speakers.

The device comes with support for connectivity features such as Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, 2 x USB-C with USB 4.0 / Thunderbolt 4, 1 x Surface Connect port, and 1 x Surface TypeCover port.

The Surface Pro 9 comes in ARM and Intel CPU variants. The latter is powered by the 12th generation Intel Core i5-1235U / Core i7-1255U, whereas the former features the Microsoft SQ3 processor, which brings support for 5G connectivity through nano and eSIM.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

The Surface Laptop 5 comes in 13.5-inch and 15-inch PixelSense screen options. Both models support a 3:2 aspect ratio and 2,256 x 1504 pixels resolution. The 13.5-inch model features the Intel Core i5-1235U / i7-1255U processor and can last for up to 18 hours. The 15-inch variant has the Core i7-1255U processor and offers up to 17 hours of battery life.

The Laptop 5 ships with up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. When it comes to connectivity options, the notebook offers Wi-Fi 802.11ax, and Bluetooth 5.0. 1 x USB-C Thunderbolt 4, 1 x USB-A, 1 x Surface Connect port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Laptop 5 also offers other features like Surface Pen support, Dolby Atmos-enabled dual speakers, and dual far-field microphones.

Microsoft Surface Studio 2 Plus

The Surface Studio 2 Plus is an enhanced version of the existing Surface Studio 2, which was announced in 2018. In terms of design, it looks similar to the original model. The all-in-one desktop PC is fitted with a 28-inch PixelSense screen that produces 4,500 x 3,000 pixels resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The screen supports sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamuts. It is powered by the 11th generation Intel i7-11370H processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060's mobile version, which offers 6GB of video RAM.

The Studio 2 Plus’ processor is coupled with 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of storage. It comes with other features like Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio, 3 x USB-C Thunderbolt 4, 2 x USB-A 3.1, 1 x gigabit Ethernet, and 1 x 3.5mm audio jack.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and Studio 2 Plus price and availability

The Surface Pro 9 starts at $999 (~Rs 82,800) in the US. It can be bought in four colours: Graphite, Platinum, Sapphire, and Forest.

The 13.5-inch and 15-inch Surface Laptop 5 are priced at $999 (~Rs 82,800) and $1,299 (~Rs 1,07,390), respectively. It comes in Platinum, Sage, Black, and Sandstone colour variants.

The Surface Studio 2 Plus is priced starting at $4,499 (~Rs 3,71,950). The latter comes with a Surface Pen, Surface Keyboard, Surface Mouse, and a power cable. These devices are available for pre-order through Microsoft’s online store. The shipping of the new Surface devices will begin on October 25. At present, there is no information on the Indian launch of the new Surface devices.