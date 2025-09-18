Meta Connect 2025: Ray-Ban Display Smart Glasses With Gesture-Based Controls & Small Screen Display Unveiled; Ray-Ban Gen 2 Announced As Well

Meta Ray-Ban Display | Meta

The era of smart glasses is officially here! Meta has announced a significant expansion to its smart glasses lineup, introducing both an upgraded Meta Ray-Ban Gen 2 model and groundbreaking Ray-Ban Display glasses that feature an integrated visual display system. The announcement, made at Meta Connect 2025, represents a major leap forward in wearable technology and augmented reality integration.

This could possibly be one of the biggest innovations of the year, with the Ray-Ban Meta display model coming in not only with a small in-lens display, but also a Meta Neural Band. The band is an EMG wristband that interprets the natural signals created by your muscle activity to navigate the features of your glasses, letting you control experiences intuitively using subtle hand movements, without having to touch your glasses or take out your phone.

This means you can just use your hand gestures to type a message reply, or zoom into the camera. It is one of the most exciting announcements and we can't wait to try it. The smart glasses segment in India is picking up pace and these new annoucements are surely going to help with better penetration into the markets, if and when they launch.

Meta Ray-Ban Display, Meta Ray-Ban Gen 2: Pricing and Availability

The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 is priced at $379, representing an increase from the $299 price point of the 2023 model. The glasses are available to order in the US with availability expanding to new markets including Switzerland and the Netherlands. The companyplans to introduce them to Brazil soon. India availability is not certain yet.

The premium Ray-Ban Display glasses carry a $799 price tag, positioning them as a high-end alternative in the smart glasses market. Best Buy will serve as the exclusive big-box retailer for the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses in the US, offering in-store demonstrations in major cities across the country.

Meta Ray-Ban Gen 2: Key Features and Specifications

The Gen 2 model boasts double the battery life of its predecessor, lasting up to 8 hours on a single charge. The upgraded camera system can now capture 3K Ultra HD video, representing a significant improvement in video quality over the previous generation.

Meta Ray-Ban Gen 2 |

Additional enhancements include 60FPS video capture capabilities and new Meta AI features. The glasses maintain the same core functionality as the original model, including voice control, photo capture, and integrated speakers, while delivering substantially improved performance.

Meta Ray-Ban Display: Key Features and Specifications

The Ray-Ban Display glasses feature a full-color, 600 x 600 pixel monocular display built directly into the lens, designed for quick, glance-based interactions. The private in-lens display appears on command and is seamlessly integrated into Transitions lenses that automatically adjust to light conditions.

Each pair includes the Meta Neural Band, an EMG wristband that translates muscle activity signals into commands for the glasses, allowing users to control their experience intuitively using subtle hand movements without touching the glasses or taking out their phone. The Neural Band offers 18 hours of battery life and even enables users to 'type' through gesture recognition, as mentioned above. Watch the video below to fully understand the new innovation that Meta has tried with these new smart glasses.

The Display glasses include standard smart glasses features such as voice control, photo/video capture, capture LED, five microphones, dual off-ear speakers, and a 12-megapixel camera, all powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 chipset.

Core functionalities include checking messages, receiving walking directions, previewing photos, and viewing translations directly through the in-lens display. The neural wristband enables advanced controls like rotating the wrist to adjust music volume or tapping fingers to compose text messages.