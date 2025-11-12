 MapmyIndia Mappls Signs Key Agreements With Survey Of India And IOCL To Power National Geo Platform And Fleet Tracking
MapmyIndia Mappls will power Survey of India’s National Geo Platform, while IOCL will leverage its IoT-based location tech solutions with the company.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 11:31 AM IST
Homegrown digital maps and platforms company MapmyIndia Mappls | X @MapmyIndia

New Delhi: Homegrown digital maps and platforms company MapmyIndia Mappls on Tuesday announced that it has entered into key agreements with government-run Survey of India and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

These deals, according to the company, will bolster its platforms and IoT suite of solutions and increase its footprint in government business and related sectors.

These, along with the DMRC partnership and the expected contract with the Indian Railways, will significantly expand the company’s footprint in these sectors, the statement said.

Rakesh Verma, Co-founder and Chairman and Managing Director, MapmyIndia Mappls, expressed his satisfaction in offering "solutions and tech to two of India’s leading organisations that are of immense national importance - Survey of India, India’s premier topographic mapping agency for over two centuries and the Indian Oil Corporation, India’s leading Oil manufacturing and marketing, Maharatna company."

The company will power the Survey of India's National Geo-Platform by standardising, sharing, and managing foundational geospatial datasets such as administrative boundaries, digital elevation models, geodetic reference frames and geographical names.

It will facilitate seamless access to accurate and authoritative spatial data through web services, APIs, and mobile applications, promoting data interoperability and collaboration among government departments, academia, and industry.

For IOCL, the mapping company will develop and deploy an integrated and enterprise-level vehicle tracking and management system for its entire fleet of LPG Truck Vehicles on a pan-India basis.

To enhance cost optimisation, driver safety and asset security, the Internet of Things-based suite comprises geofencing, route generation and optimisation, journey risk management, fleet visibility, and emergency response features.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

