BGMI 4.1 Update Rolls Out In India Tomorrow: New Winter Theme, Key Features Revealed

Krafton has confirmed the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 4.1 update will begin rolling out across India on November 13. The patch introduces a festive Frosty Funland mode with winter transformations on Erangel, new Penguin Town hot drop, innovative gadgets, and the A16 Royale Pass packed with mythic rewards. A phased rollout ensures stability for Android and iOS users.

BGMI 4.1 update: Rollout schedule

The update reportedly starts at 6:30am IST for Android on Google Play with a 30 percent rollout, expanding to 50 percent by 9:30 AM IST and 100 percent by 11:30 AM IST. iOS users via App Store get full access at 9:30 AM IST. The complete APK file will be available on the official BGMI website from 12:30 PM IST.

BGMI 4.1 update: What's new?

Frosty Funland mode turns Erangel into a snowy wonderland with Penguinville and Penguin Towns featuring interactive penguin statues hiding loot crates. New items include the Fish Rocket Launcher for unique damage, Ice Gadgets to freeze ground or create slippery traps, Magic Ice Skates for gliding, Penguin Snowmobiles with four seats and snowball cannons, and Blue Fin Tuna Syringe for health and speed boosts. Enhanced looting allows grabbing items when knocked or from moving trucks. 90 FPS support on balanced graphics improves performance.

BGMI 4.1 update: A16 Royale Pass rewards

The new A16 Royale Pass spans 100 levels with themed cosmetics. Highlights include the Icebound Raider Set at level 1, Glacier-themed upgradeable MG3 at level 10, Glacial Phantom Set at level 40, Glacier UAZ vehicle skin at level 70, and Crystalborn Emperor ultimate mythic outfit at level 100. Expect new emotes, ornaments, and evolving backpacks.

BGMI 4.1 update: How to download the update

Android users should check Google Play Store from 6:30 AM IST, search for Battlegrounds Mobile India, and tap update. iOS players visit App Store at 9:30 AM IST. For APK, head to the official BGMI site post 12:30 PM IST. Complete any in-game downloads after installing.

BGMI 4.1 update: What else to expect

The Snow Festival event adds seasonal challenges and weather effects impacting combat. This update aligns with BGMI Esports 2026 plans, including BGIS registrations in December and BMPS winner qualifying for Esports World Cup in Riyadh. The patch promises smoother servers and quality-of-life upgrades.