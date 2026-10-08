Maharashtra Eyes AI-Powered Aquaculture, Modern Fishing Technologies As Nitesh Rane Studies Andhra Pradesh Model | File Pic

Mumbai: As part of a two-day official study tour to Andhra Pradesh—a national leader in the fisheries sector—Maharashtra Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane visited the headquarters of the Andhra Pradesh Fisheries Commissionerate in Vijayawada to conduct an in-depth study of the state's fisheries and aquaculture development models. The visit focused on exploring modern technologies, productivity enhancement strategies, fisherman welfare schemes and integrated fish value chains.

Advanced aquaculture technologies reviewed

During a detailed meeting held at the Commissionerate, senior officials delivered presentations on key measures implemented across Andhra Pradesh to boost productivity in marine, inland and aquaculture sectors. Minister Rane reviewed advanced practices such as AI-driven Aquaculture 4.0, fish health and disease monitoring systems, real-time water quality testing, smart feeding technologies, fish behaviour analysis, Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS), Biofloc technology, IoT-based aquaculture, digital traceability, pond registration, species diversification, boat tracking systems and catch monitoring.

The study delegation also examined sea-farming and coastal development practices, including seaweed cultivation, artificial reefs, open-sea cage culture, climate-resilient coastal fishing villages and the scientific utilisation of inland water resources.

Integrated fisheries value-chain model examined

A major highlight of the discussion was Andhra Pradesh's integrated value-chain model, which seamlessly connects hatcheries, fish feed manufacturing, testing laboratories, fish farming, processing units, cold storage facilities, domestic markets and international exports. Minister Rane evaluated how technology-driven integration at every stage—from production to processing and marketing—helps maximise incomes for fish farmers and traditional fishermen.

Maharashtra to evaluate technology adoption

Speaking on the key takeaways, Minister Nitesh Rane stated that Maharashtra will evaluate the technology, data-driven management frameworks and institutional best practices observed in Andhra Pradesh for effective implementation back home. He emphasised that the primary objective of the study tour is to boost the income of Maharashtra's fishing communities, grant fish farmers access to cutting-edge technology and build a robust, sustainable and globally competitive fisheries ecosystem.

He added that concrete action plans will be drawn up to adopt relevant practices, ensuring scientific and productive utilisation of Maharashtra's coastal and inland water resources to create greater economic value for fishermen, aquaculture farmers and coastal communities.

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Senior officials attend fisheries meeting

The high-level meeting was attended by Andhra Pradesh Fisheries Commissioner Mr. Rama Naik, Additional Director Dr. Shankar Rao, along with a delegation from Maharashtra including Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Secretary Mr. N. Ramaswamy, Fisheries Commissioner Mr. Bhanudas Palve, Managing Director of Maharashtra Fisheries Development Corporation Mr. Prakash Khaple, fisheries expert Mr. Manoj Sharma, Joint Commissioners Mr. Mahesh Deore and Mr. Nagnath Bhadule, alongside senior officials from both states.

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