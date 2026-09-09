Sassoon Dock Fishermen Seek Minister Nitish Rane’s Intervention To Save Century-Old Fishing Hub From Crisis |

Mumbai: The Sassoon Dock Fishing Port Rescue Action Committee of Colaba has sought the immediate intervention of Cabinet Minister Nitish Rane to protect the livelihood of fishermen, fish traders, workers and other communities dependent on the century-old fishing hub at Colaba. A visit at Sassoon Dock site by Rane is expected on Sunday said Krishna Pawale President, of the committee.

Committee Meets Leaders, Seeks Government Action For Sassoon Dock

In a representation was also made on August 28, 2026, before NCP Party President Sharad Pawar and Minister Rane after Sassoon Dock Fishing Port Rescue Action Committee Colaba, met both politicians at Pawar’s residence in silver oak Mahalaxmi.

The committee claimed that a series of actions over the past few years had severely affected the fishing trade and pushed the traditional business ecosystem at the port towards a crisis.

MFDC-MBPA Lease Arrangement Under Scanner

One of the key concerns raised by the committee relates to the eviction of fishermen, traders and workers from godowns at Sassoon Dock on November 13, 2025. The committee alleged that the action was carried out under heavy police deployment and had affected thousands of families dependent on the premises for their livelihood.

The committee has also raised questions over the arrangements involving the Mumbai Port Authority (MBPA), Maharashtra Fisheries Development Corporation (MFDC) and occupants of the godowns. According to the representation, the premises were originally leased to MFDC, which subsequently sublet them to fishermen and members of the fishing community. The committee alleged that although occupants paid rent regularly, the amount was not deposited with MBPA by MFDC.

Demand For Probe Into Rent Records And Court Order Compliance

The committee has sought an investigation into the matter, particularly over what it described as a discrepancy between the Supreme Court order of November 16, 2014 and the subsequent continuation of rent payments and issuance of receipts for the godowns.

Another major demand concerns a tripartite arrangement proposed in 2015 involving MBPA, MFDC and fish traders. The committee said a decision was taken on June 12, 2015, under the chairmanship of then Union minister Nitin Gadkari, to secure the future of businesses operating from Sassoon Dock. However, according to the committee, the decision has not been implemented even after a decade.

₹100 Crore Development Plan Faces Delays, Claims Fishing Body

The fishermen's body has also questioned the pace of infrastructure development at Sassoon Dock. It claimed that around ₹100 crore had been approved for development of the dock, but several works remain pending, creating difficulties for businesses operating from the port.

The committee has further demanded construction of a dedicated jetty for repairing fishing boats, stating that the availability of repair facilities has become a concern after Karanja port at Uran became operational. It claimed that a significant number of boats have already shifted to Karanja because of the difficulties faced at Sassoon Dock.

Fishermen Seek Restoration Of Concessional Diesel Benefits

Another issue raised is the supply of diesel to fishing boats. The committee has urged the government to reconsider the supply of diesel at commercial rates and restore a concessional or refund-based mechanism for fishermen.

According to the representation, around 50% of the boats have already moved to Karanja (Uran), while the closure of godowns has affected thousands of workers. The committee claimed that the disruption has also had a wider economic impact on small businesses, markets and allied trade in the Colaba and Cuffe Parade areas.

Read Also PM Modi Urges Fintech Industry To Take UPI Global, Reduce Remittance Costs For Indians Abroad

The committee has made six principal demands, including immediate implementation of the June 12, 2015 decision on the godowns, review or amendment of provisions of the Public Premises Act to prevent hardship to fishermen, workers and small entrepreneurs, completion of development works approved through MBPA-MFDC, construction of a boat-repair jetty, restoration of concessional diesel benefits and protection of livelihoods associated with the fishing sector.

The committee has described Sassoon Dock's fishing industry as an integral part of Mumbai's maritime heritage and urged the government to intervene before further displacement takes place.

Pawale said the fishing industry and the wider fish-trade ecosystem at Sassoon Dock are part of Mumbai's heritage and require immediate government intervention.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/