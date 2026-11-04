Maharashtra Cyber Police Warn Citizens Against Diwali Message Scams, Urge Caution Over Fake Gift Links & Online Fraud | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: With the festive season in full swing, Maharashtra Cyber has issued a critical public advisory warning citizens against a surge in "Diwali Message Scams." Cybercriminals are increasingly exploiting the holiday spirit to deceive unsuspecting individuals through malicious links disguised as festive greetings and free gifts.

How Diwali Message Scams Operate

According to the state's cybersecurity wing, the scam typically begins with an innocent-looking text or WhatsApp message offering attractive deals, such as free holiday gifts accompanied by shortened URLs. Once a user clicks on these suspicious links out of curiosity or excitement, malicious software or phishing pages capture their credentials. The advisory highlights a compounding trap where victims are subsequently greeted with alarming, fraudulent alerts claiming "Your Account is Blocked!", ultimately leading to severe personal data theft or financial loss.

Safety Guidelines For Citizens

To safeguard citizens from turning festive joy into a cyber trap, Maharashtra Cyber has outlined a strict set of safety guidelines:

The Do’s:

• Exercise extreme caution when receiving attractive or unsolicited offers from unknown numbers.

• Verify the source rigorously before clicking on any shared link or transmitting personal information.

The Don’ts:

• Never click on unverified or suspicious hyperlinks.

• Do not share sensitive credentials, including One-Time Passwords (OTPs), bank account details, or passwords.

• Avoid downloading unknown or untrusted applications onto personal devices.

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Cybercrime Helpline And Reporting Details

The authorities have urged the public to stay alert and prioritise digital safety while celebrating. In the event of falling victim to a cyber fraud or noticing suspicious activity, citizens are advised to immediately contact the national cybercrime helpline at 1930 or report the incident directly by visiting the official state portal at mhcyber.gov.in.

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