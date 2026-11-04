Sam Altman Becomes ‘Ram Altman’ On X, Sparks Ramayana Memes & RAM Debate

Sam Altman Becomes ‘Ram Altman’ On X, Sparks Ramayana Memes and RAM Debate |

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has changed his display name on X from “Sam Altman” to “Ram Altman,” prompting Indian users to joke that he is promoting the upcoming Ramayana film. The real trigger, however, appears to be the backlash over his comments that personal-computer RAM is an inefficient use of a scarce global resource.

Why did Altman change his name?

The name switch followed criticism of remarks Altman made on Stripe co-founder John Collison’s Cheeky Pint podcast. He argued that, from a global allocation perspective, it is 'quite terrible' for large amounts of the world’s limited DRAM supply to sit inside personal computers and be used only about 5 percent of the time.

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Altman said cloud data centres could achieve higher utilisation of memory in a supply-constrained environment. The comment angered PC enthusiasts, gamers and builders, many of whom read it as a suggestion that consumers should give up local memory in favour of cloud-based AI.

After an X user suggested he rename himself “Ram Altman,” Altman accepted the joke - but used it to push back on the interpretation. He said he actually wants the world to have “tons of memory” and wants people to install as much RAM as they want in their computers, adding that he had long argued for a major increase in global memory production.

The Ramayana connection

Indian social media users quickly turned 'Ram' into a pop-culture punchline, linking the OpenAI chief’s new display name to Ramayana, the big-budget Indian film releasing on November 5. Several users joked that Altman was secretly promoting the movie or had become an unexpected co-producer.

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One user, @ThedatagGuy, claimed Altman had changed his name “to promote upcoming Indian movies Ramayana,” while @desisigma said it was “great news for the makers of Ramayana.” Another user, @pbdomains, asked whether his username should now be “Rama” and speculated—jokingly—about a secret connection to the film.

The humour works on a double meaning. 'Ram' refers to Lord Ram, central to the Ramayana and celebrated during Diwali, while 'RAM' is the computer memory at the centre of Altman’s comments.

The RAM shortage context

The joke landed during a global memory shortage, as surging AI demand has tightened supplies of DRAM and pushed up prices for PCs and other devices. Reports have suggested OpenAI could account for a substantial share of memory supply, intensifying scrutiny of Altman’s remarks.

Altman’s original argument was not that individuals should be barred from buying RAM, but that scarce memory could be more efficiently deployed in data centres running AI workloads. Critics, however, saw a conflict in an AI-company leader questioning consumer ownership of a component that has become more expensive and harder to obtain.

Altman’s clarification

In his response on X, Altman said his comments had been taken out of context and expressed frustration at the reaction. He reiterated that he supports expanding memory production globally so consumers can install as much RAM as they choose.