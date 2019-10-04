Leaked: This is what Apple's new AirPods will look like

San Francisco: Apple is reportedly planning to unveil its next version AirPods with noise-cancellation capabilities and now an icon found in iOS 13.2 reveals what the new AirPods will look like.
The iOS 13.2 beta which the iPhone maker released recently contains a small gray-and-white menu icon that seemingly reveals the company's AirPods 3 or AirPods Pro is coming soon, 9to5Mac reported on Wednesday.
As per the report, the noise cancellation tech will be called 'focus mode', indicating it will be deployed when wearers need to shut the outside world out. In addition, Apple has rolled out its Deep Fusion photography system in the latest developer beta of iOS 13.2, compatible with the latest iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Deep Fusion is a new image processing pipeline for medium-light images. It is meant to offer a massive step forward in indoor and medium-lighting situations. The Cupertino-based company is expected to officially announce the next-generation AirPods at an event later this month, along with a new 16-inch MacBook, new iPad Pros, and a Tile-like personal item tracker.
