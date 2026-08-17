Krafton To Launch BGMI Lite In India By End Of 2026: What We Know So Far

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) | KRAFTON

Krafton India has announced that it will launch BGMI Lite in the country by the end of 2026, adding a new version of its flagship battle royale title to the Indian market. The Bengaluru-based company has made the announcement though it has not yet disclosed specifics about the new version's features, file size, or system requirements.

A new entry point for BGMI players

According to Krafton India, BGMI Lite is intended to give players across the country a new way to access the BGMI experience, as part of the company's ongoing effort to widen the game's reach. The company said further details about the game, including its features and gameplay experience, will be shared closer to the launch date. No information has been released yet on whether BGMI Lite will run alongside the existing BGMI app or replace it for certain users, nor on the storage and hardware requirements it is expected to target.

BGMI itself has crossed 260 million downloads in India, according to Krafton India, making it the company's flagship mobile title in the country. The rest of its India portfolio includes Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket.

Krafton's broader India investments

Beyond publishing games, Krafton India has invested over $250 million in Indian startups spanning interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology since 2021. The company has also set up the Krafton India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs. 6,000-crore fund established jointly with South Korean technology company Naver and financial services firm Mirae Asset, aimed at backing high-potential Indian startups. Separately, Krafton supports early-stage game developers through the Krafton India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), which offers funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.