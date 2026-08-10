BGMI 4.5 Update To Bring New CarryMinati Theme: All You Need To Know

Battlegrounds Mobile India is set to introduce a CarryMinati collaboration in its 4.5 update, letting players take on the YouTuber as a fully playable character, battle his boss version, and explore a new map built around his persona. The update also brings a themed collection created with NotYourType, spanning outfits, weapon skins, a vehicle and voice packs.

When does the CarryMinati event go live?

The CarryMinati theme will be playable in BGMI starting August 15. The event is expected to run through September 13, 2026, giving players roughly a month to explore the themed content, complete challenges and collect rewards before it wraps up.

What players should know before jumping in?

Ahead of the event, there are a few details worth noting. The NotYourType collaboration brings the CarryMinati Boss character along with outfits, weapon skins, vehicles and cards. Players can also earn CarryMinati Tokens by defeating the Boss and completing select Play and Win challenges, which can then be exchanged for rewards. Separately, discount vouchers worth 20, 30 and 50 UC will be available for the CarryMinati Spin, and these can be redeemed up to five times per user.

Two ways to experience CarryMinati in BGMI

Players will need to update the BGMI app through the Play Store or App Store before accessing the new content. Once updated, there are two main ways to engage with the CarryMinati theme.

The first is the CarryMinati WOW map, a fast-paced 2v2 team deathmatch mode centred on close-range shotgun fights, complete with interactive traps, which players can download from the WOW maps section within the app.

The second option is facing the CarryMinati boss directly. Players can squad up and take him on in Classic mode across the Erangel and Livik maps. Defeating the boss and completing the associated challenges earns CarryMinati Tokens, which can then be redeemed through the CarryMinati Exchange Event.

What's included in the new collection?

The update introduces a collection themed around frost and flame, according to the report. This includes the CarryMinati Set, the Cryo King Set, the Cryo Runner Buggy, the Cryo Fire UMP45 and the Cryo Blast Grenade, alongside a Cryo Core Backpack. Players will also receive a CarryMinati card, an emote, a CarryMinati voice pack, a NotYourType voice pack and a CarryMinati voice greeting that plays at the Recall Tower.