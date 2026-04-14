'Just Turn Around And Not Look… Keep Working': Amazon Supervisor Tells Staff After Worker Dies On Oregon Warehouse Floor

Amazon | Representational pic

An employee at Amazon’s Troutdale warehouse died on the job, with reports alleging that operations continued as his body lay on the floor. A spokesperson told TechCrunch that the incident, later reported by The Western Edge, occurred last week at the distribution centre.

Worker Collapses, Lies Unattended

The incident occurred last week at the company’s PDX9 distribution centre, where the 46-year-old employee reportedly collapsed while on duty.

According to a report by The Western Edge, the man remained unattended for a significant period, with co-workers allegedly unaware or unable to respond immediately as he lay on the floor.

'Keep Working': Disturbing Claims Emerge

What has triggered widespread outrage are claims that employees were instructed to continue working despite the situation as reported by The Western Edge.

The report also mentioned that the workers allegedly continued picking items, moving totes and loading packages while the body remained in the area. One employee recalled a supervisor saying, “Just turn around and not look. Let’s get back to work.”

Operations Not Halted Immediately

Reports further suggest that top management did not immediately stop operations following the incident, raising serious concerns about workplace protocols and emergency response.

Paramedics later arrived at the facility, after which the affected section of the warehouse was closed off.

Cause Of Death Still Unknown

The exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed. However, local emergency responders reportedly described the case as a cardiac arrest.

Employees Left Traumatized

The incident has left workers shaken, with many expressing fear and anxiety about returning to the workplace.

“I’ve struggled to sleep… I have a lot of anxiety over walking back into that building,” one employee told The Western Edge.

Company Confirms Incident

Amazon confirmed the incident to TechCrunch, stating that it occurred at the Troutdale facility last week, though further details remain limited.