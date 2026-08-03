JioTag 2 With Cross-Platform Android & iOS Support Launched In India, Priced At ₹1,249

Reliance Jio has launched the JioTag 2, a Bluetooth tracker positioned as the successor to the original JioTag launched in 2023, with the standout change being that a single device now works with both Google's Find Hub on Android and Apple's Find My on iOS. Jio had previously sold two separate single-platform trackers, the Android-only JioTag Go and the iOS-only JioTag Air, meaning buyers had to commit to one ecosystem or the other. The JioTag 2 removes that restriction, letting the same tracker follow a user even if they switch phones between platforms, or work across a household with mixed devices.

JioTag 2 price and availability in India

The JioTag 2 is priced at Rs. 1,249 and is currently available through Amazon India, where it is listed as the 'JioTag (2nd Generation),' though the retail packaging itself is labelled JioTag 2. It comes in three colour options, listed as Grey, Olive, and Red on Amazon, though some coverage of the launch has referred to these as black, green, and red, so there is some inconsistency in how the colours are described across sources. Bank card offers have been reported to bring the effective price down to around Rs. 1,199, though such offers tend to change and are worth checking at the time of purchase. As of now, Jio's own website continues to list only the JioTag Go and JioTag Air, and the JioTag 2 does not yet appear on JioMart, making Amazon the only place to buy it at launch.

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How does the JioTag 2 works?

The JioTag 2 is a Bluetooth Low Energy tracker with a keyring loop, meant to be attached to items such as keys, wallets, bags, or luggage. It does not use a SIM card or require any subscription, and instead relies on crowd-sourced location networks, meaning nearby phones belonging to other users help relay the tracker's approximate location when it moves out of direct Bluetooth range from the owner's device. It works across both Google's Find Hub network on Android and Apple's Find My network on iOS, though Jio's product listing does not clarify whether the tracker connects to both networks simultaneously or whether users have to choose one during setup.

The device includes a 120 decibel speaker that can be triggered through the companion app to help locate the tag once it is within Bluetooth range, and carries an IP64 rating, meaning it is protected against dust and splashes but not full submersion. It runs on a replaceable battery rated for about a year, with a spare battery included in the box, though some coverage has described this as "two years of battery life," a figure that actually refers to the one-year cell plus the included spare rather than a single two-year battery. The tracker does not include ultra-wideband hardware, so unlike devices such as the Apple AirTag or Samsung SmartTag2, it relies on signal strength and a map pin for location guidance rather than precise on-screen directional tracking.