JioHotstar Premium Subscription Now At Re. 1: Here's How To Get It

Several users are reporting that JioHotstar Premium subscription is now available at just Re. 1. While Reliance Jio and Disney+ Hotstar have yet to issue any official confirmation, reports suggest this could be a limited-time trial offer, and user specific, potentially tied to promotional testing or selective rollouts, allowing users to access premium features for a nominal fee.

Users took to X to share screenshots of this deal which offers one month to even a full year of premium membership for just Re. 1. We have contacted the company regarding more clarity on the offer, and will update this copy when we know more.

If legitimate, the offer unlocks JioHotstar's Premium tier perks, including ad-free streaming of movies, series, live sports, and more; support for up to four simultaneous streams across devices like mobiles, TVs, tablets, and laptops; and high-quality 4K playback with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio. Some reports hint at bundled durations, such as a three-month or annual plan at the same Re. 1 price point, valid for an initial 30-day trial before reverting to standard rates—though experts caution these could be glitches or targeted promotions rather than a nationwide rollout.

Notably, the offer isn't exclusive to Jio SIM users; non-Jio subscribers have also reported seeing it pop up in the app. Speculation links it loosely to events like the Women's World Cup.

Jio's silence on the matter has only amplified the online chatter, with users urging others to check eligibility quickly before it vanishes. Standard JioHotstar Premium pricing hovers around Rs. 299 for three months or Rs. 499 annually, making a Re. 1 entry point a potential game-changer for budget-conscious viewers amid rising OTT competition.

Step-by-Step Guide to Check and Avail the JioHotstar Premium Re. 1 Offer

If you're eager to test your luck, follow these simple steps, note that availability seems random and tied to accounts without an active subscription:

1. Download or Open the App: Head to your device's app store (Google Play for Android or App Store for iOS) and download the official JioHotstar app if you haven't already. Launch it.

2. Log In with an Eligible Number: Use a mobile number without an existing active JioHotstar subscription. Enter your number and verify via OTP. (Pro tip: Non-Jio numbers may work too, per user reports.)

3. Navigate to Subscription Section: Tap the 'My Space' icon (usually at the bottom or profile menu). From there, select 'Subscribe' to view available plans.

4. Spot the Offer: If eligible, the Re. 1 Premium plan should appear alongside standard options. It might specify the trial duration (e.g., 1 month, 3 months, or annual).

5. Complete Payment: Select the Re 1 plan and proceed to checkout. Pay using UPI, credit/debit card, net banking, or digital wallet. Activation is instant upon successful payment.

6. Verify and Enjoy: Once subscribed, dive into your ad-free library. Keep an eye on your account for any post-trial prompts to renew at full price.

Users report the offer could expire without notice, so act fast. If it doesn't show up, it might not be rolled out to your account yet—patience or a fresh device login has worked for some. As always, JioHotstar advises checking official channels for updates, and beware of phishing scams mimicking this deal.