JioHotstar Maintains Dominance In India As Netflix And Amazon Prime Video Trails, Q2 2025 Report Reveals

JioHotstar continues to reign supreme in India’s Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) market, holding a commanding 25 percent share in Q2 2025, according to a recent report by JustWatch, a global streaming guide and analytics platform. The report, covering April to June 2025, underscores JioHotstar’s stronghold, even as Netflix, with a 19 percent share, shows growth but remains significantly behind.

JioHotstar’s leadership stems from the powerful merger of Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema, which has created a content powerhouse. The platform’s vast library, combining premium international titles, Bollywood blockbusters, and regional content, caters to India’s diverse audience. Its aggressive pricing strategy, bundled with Reliance Jio’s telecom plans, has further solidified its appeal, offering unmatched value to millions. Additionally, JioHotstar’s exclusive sports streaming, particularly live cricket events like the IPL, continues to draw massive viewership, setting it apart from competitors.

While Netflix gained 2 percent from Q1 to reach 19 percent, its growth reflects a focus on localised content but lacks the scale of JioHotstar’s offerings. Amazon Prime Video, holding steady at 23 percent, remains a close second, benefiting from its e-commerce integration and broad content appeal. Meanwhile, Apple TV+ climbed to 14 percent, and Sony LIV rose to 5 percent, but both trail the top three. ZEE5 slipped to 10 percent, and smaller platforms collectively dropped to 4 percent, highlighting market consolidation.

As India’s SVOD market heats up with the festival season, JioHotstar’s lead looks set to continue, with Netflix and others vying to close the gap through innovative content and pricing strategies.