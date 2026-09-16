Jio Offers Canva Premium Subscription Worth ₹4,000 For Free With Recharge Plans Above ₹349 In India: All Details

Reliance Jio and Canva have entered a partnership that will give Jio subscribers free access to Canva's premium design platform for up to 12 months.

Under the tie-up, eligible Jio users can claim Canva Pro or Canva Pro Lite at no extra cost, with the benefit tied to the value of their recharge plan. Users on the Rs. 399 plan will receive Canva Pro, while those on the Rs. 349 plan and other plans offering 2GB of daily data priced above Rs. 349 will get Canva Pro Lite. The offer, valued at up to Rs. 4,000, can be activated through the MyJio app and will be available across channels for users recharging from September 16.

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What's included?

Both Canva Pro and Canva Pro Lite provide access to Canva's template library, photo and video tools, and a one-tap background remover, along with print-ready CMYK exports and Magic Resize and Magic Eraser features. Canva Pro adds a full AI design suite, including its conversational "Canva AI" tool, higher AI usage limits, a content planner for scheduling social media posts, five brand kits compared to three under the Lite tier, and 100GB of cloud storage against 50GB. The platform supports Hindi and other Indian languages.

Kiran Thomas, President of Reliance Industries Limited, said the partnership was intended to put design tools in the hands of students, creators, entrepreneurs and small businesses across the country in the language of their choice.