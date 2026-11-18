'It's Not Up To Me': Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Praises Jensen Huang, Says Nvidia Board Will Decide His Return |

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has praised Jensen Huang after the Nvidia co-founder's exit as chief executive. He also made clear that whether Huang returns is not his call.

'A singular person'

Nadella spoke at a media roundtable in San Francisco during Microsoft's Ignite conference. He described Huang as "a singular person" and credited him with significant contributions to both Nvidia and the wider technology industry, according to Fortune's report. He said he has "all the admiration, respect" for what Huang has done for the industry and for Nvidia. The two have worked together for many years.

Nadella did not back a comeback. He said he wants to give Huang space to do what he needs to do. The decision, he said, belongs to Nvidia's board.

Nadella's remarks came amid a public debate over whether Huang could return. Huang himself broke his silence, saying he would be open to returning as CEO. A letter signed by more than 150,000 people over the weekend urged the board to bring him back while an independent investigation establishes the facts.

The board has taken a different line. Nvidia chair Harvey Jones said on Tuesday that the board does not intend to reinstate Huang as CEO.

Confidence in Nvidia's leadership

Nadella said Nvidia has deep human capital and capable leadership. He singled out interim CEO and CFO Colette Kress, who previously worked at Microsoft. Kress was appointed interim CEO and will keep her CFO role while the board searches for a permanent successor.

Rubin rollout continues

Nadella said Microsoft's partnership with Nvidia remains on track. The company is scaling deployment of Nvidia's next-generation Vera Rubin processors, which he called a critical project for Microsoft. He said he is making sure the partnership stays the same.

Microsoft is one of Nvidia's biggest customers, buying large volumes of AI accelerators for its cloud infrastructure. Nadella and Huang have often appeared together at industry events during the AI boom.