'Blue Check Coming Back for Free': Elon Musk Offers Jensen Huang X Verification After Nvidia Badges Vanish |

Elon Musk has offered Jensen Huang a free blue verification badge on X after the Nvidia co-founder's profile lost both its blue tick and its Nvidia affiliate badge. The change followed Huang's resignation as Nvidia CEO.

Elon Musk's kind gesture

Users noticed that Huang's profile had lost both the blue tick and the Nvidia affiliation badge. Responding to a post that highlighted the change, Musk wrote that the check would return 'for free on the house'. He did not say when the badge would be restored. At the time of writing, the blue tick is back on Huang's profile. The Nvidia logo and banner have not returned.

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Why the badges disappeared?

Huang's X bio now describes him as the founder of Nvidia, and the company's affiliation badge is gone. X offers businesses a paid Premium Business plan that provides corporate verification and lets them link employees and executives through affiliate badges. Reports put the cost at $1,000 a month, plus $50 a month for each affiliated account. Huang's badge was probably tied to Nvidia's corporate subscription, which would explain its removal after he left.

Huang's exit from Nvidia

Huang resigned on 12 November, with CFO Colette Kress stepping in as interim CEO. The resignation ended a 33-year tenure as head of the company he co-founded. He has also stepped down from the board, though he remains a co-founder.

The exit followed an 8 November email to staff in which Huang admitted he had been unfaithful to his wife. He was earlier linked to Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive. US intelligence officials reportedly suspected she was a Chinese intelligence asset. Separate reports said he also had a relationship with an Nvidia employee who reported directly to him.

Calls for his return

The "Stand With Jensen" open letter asks Nvidia's board to reinstate Huang while an independent investigation establishes the facts. Elon Musk, Amjad Masad and Travis Kalanick are among its signatories. Signature counts differ across reports, with most placing them well above 100,000. The campaign says signers' identities are self-reported and unverified, and that the letter is not endorsed by Nvidia or Huang. The letter's authors say they have seen no evidence sufficient to prove the woman at the centre of the controversy is a spy. Musk has also reportedly said it would be an honour to hire Huang.

Where Nvidia's board stands

Nvidia's chair has told investors the company has no plans to reinstate Huang. The board is reportedly weighing internal and external candidates for a permanent CEO. Huang has said he would be honoured if allowed to return.