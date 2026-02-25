 'It Is Unacceptable & Shocking': Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Condemns 'Luxury' Treatment For BSNL Director, Show Cause Notice Issued
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia called the reported “luxury” treatment for BSNL Director Vivek Bansal during his Prayagraj visit improper, shocking, and a violation of rules. A show cause notice has been issued. Elaborate arrangements, including staff deployment, boat rides, temple visits, and bathing kits, sparked public criticism, leading to the visit’s cancellation.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia | X @PTI_News

New Delhi: Calling the reported luxury treatment for a BSNL Director “improper” and a violation of established rules, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday that such conduct is unacceptable and shocking, and confirmed that a show-cause notice has been issued.

About The Controversy

The controversy erupted after details emerged about elaborate arrangements made for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited Director Vivek Bansal during his proposed visit to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

Reacting to media queries, Scindia said he had made it very clear that the episode was a violation of established norms and traditions.

“Certain questions were raised to me yesterday by the media and I have made it very clear that this is improper and a violation of established rules and traditions. It is unacceptable to me. It is shocking,” Scindia told reporters.

“A show cause notice has already been issued to the Director with a seven-day response period. We will take appropriate action,” he added.

Scindia further stressed that in today’s times, any kind of “royal treatment” for officials is beyond imagination. He made it clear that those found guilty in the matter will not be spared.

According to an official order issued by a Deputy General Manager, nearly 50 staff members were deployed over two days to manage 21 different tasks linked to the visit.

The minute-to-minute plan reportedly included arrangements for boat rides, temple visits, holy dips at the Triveni Sangam, and preparation of bathing kits containing towels, oil, comb, and even undergarments.

Officials were also assigned duties such as arranging suits, clicking photographs, organising transport, and stocking vehicles with water bottles, chocolates, chips and other refreshments.

The document, which began circulating widely on social media, triggered sharp criticism over the scale of arrangements and the use of public sector resources for what appeared to be a personal visit.

Soon after the controversy broke, Bansal’s visit was cancelled. BSNL, which reported a loss of over Rs 1,300 crore in the last quarter, has not officially commented on how such an extensive plan was drafted.

