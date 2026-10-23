'It Is An Amazing Phone': Customers Line Up As Apple's iPhone Duo Goes On Sale In India At ₹2.99 Lakh | X/ PTI

Customers queued up outside Apple stores across India this morning as the iPhone Duo, the company's first foldable phone, went on sale, with the base model priced at Rs. 2,99,900.

"It is an amazing phone. Its best feature is multitasking," a customer identified as Rahul told news agency ANI in Delhi. He said he had bought the 512GB version for around Rs. 3.24 lakh. Another buyer in the video said simply, "It feels great."

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Queues at stores

Apple's six Indian stores opened at 8am today, earlier than usual, and will close at 10 pm, except the Koregaon Park store in Pune, which closes at 9:30 pm. The stores are Apple Saket in Delhi, Apple Noida, Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru, Apple BKC and Apple Borivali in Mumbai, and Apple Koregaon Park.

Buyers arrived at stores in Delhi, Mumbai and Noida to collect devices as the sale began. Digit reported that the first buyer at Apple BKC had travelled from Surat, while a customer from Chandigarh came to the Noida store to pick up three pre-ordered units, spending about Rs. 9 lakh.

iPhone Duo price in India

The iPhone Duo starts at Rs. 2,99,900 for the 256GB model. The 512GB variant costs Rs. 3,24,900, and the 1TB version is priced at Rs. 3,74,900. The phone is also sold through Apple's India website and its app. Authorised partners such as Croma, Vijay Sales and Reliance Digital also have it.

The foldable has a 5.4-inch cover display that opens into a 7.6-inch inner screen.

iPhone Duo availability: mostly pre-orders

Availability remains the main constraint. Pre-orders opened on October 16, and Apple has capped online orders at two units per customer. It said India is among the markets where the phone is available mainly for in-store pickup of online orders rather than walk-in purchases, and that walk-in stock on launch day will be limited.

Delivery dates for new online orders have been pushed as far as January 23, 2027. Reports suggest the entire first-week inventory in India has already been booked.

Mint reports that only about 6,000 units are expected to reach India in the first week. Apple has not confirmed that figure. Some grey-market sellers are also reprotedly asking for premiums of up to Rs. 50,000 above the retail price.