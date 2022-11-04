e-Paper Get App
Twitter is down, many users facing issues in accessing the social media site

Twitter is down, many users facing issues in accessing the social media site

Users of Twitter apps appear to be able to access their feed but Web users are unable to do so.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 08:53 AM IST
article-image
Is Twitter down? Many facing issues in accessing the social media site |
Mumbai: Twitter was down this morning, making it difficult for many users to access their accounts. Since they are unable to view anything on the microblogging page, users are having problems accessing their Twitter feed. When the feed page initially loads, a popup with the message "Something Went Wrong, But Don't Worry - Try Again" displays. Users of apps appear to be able to access their feed but Web users are unable to do so.

The Elon Musk-owned platform was down in several regions of the world, according to DownDetector, a company that monitors website outages.

Instagram down days after global WhatsApp outage; read complete details inside
article-image

Earlier this month, Meta platforms Instagram and Whatsapp were down, the service was later started on Monday morning, thousands of Instagram users from over the world reported troubles. Many of them were told that "we suspended your account." The site acknowledged the problem on Twitter and apologised, according to Daily Record.

