Instagram down days after global WhatsApp outage; read complete details inside

Several users took to Twitter and wrote that Instagram is not working for them. Many of them even posted memes on the outage

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 09:16 PM IST
Instagram down days after global WhatsApp outage; read complete details inside
Instagram, a Meta-owned social media platform, stopped working for several users on Monday evening, days after a global WhatsApp outage was reported. Several users faced problems with accessing their accounts.

Several users took to Twitter and wrote that Instagram is not working for them. Many of them even posted memes on the outage.

Meanwhile, Instagram took to Twitter and wrote, "We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown"

More than two billion users globally who rely on WhatsApp for staying in touch with friends or conducting seamless communication at work, were miffed because the popular messaging app is down on October 25.

