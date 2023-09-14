Is TikTok Banned In Mexico? [Explained]

TikTok, a China-based social media platform, is expected to continue operating in Mexico despite security concerns raised in the US.

The Mexican government states that there is no justification to ban the platform, as it could be seen as a violation of the right to freedom of speech.

Is TikTok Banned in Mexico?

No, TikTok is not banned in Mexico. The Mexican government was talking about banning TikTok on the ground that the TikTok app promotes immoral content, but after all they did not ban it.

In his morning conference, President López Obrador stated that his government would not prohibit the use of the Chinese app by government officials. This decision follows the actions of other western countries such as the US, Canada, France, and the UK, which have announced restrictions on the app's usage by government employees on official devices. These governments express concerns about potential spying activities and their implications for the Chinese government.

President López Obrador of Mexico stated that there are no restrictions in Mexico and that freedom of thought and expression are guaranteed, including on platforms like TikTok.

López Obrador has spoken about social media before. In November 2022, Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, ran a 24-hour poll on the platform to bring back former US President Donald Trump. López Obrador had criticized Twitter for banning Trump. In late October 2022, when Musk took over Twitter, the Mexican leader asked him to fix the damage caused by canceling Trump's account.

During a recent congressional hearing, Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok, faced questioning from members of the US House of Representatives. Concerns have been raised by US officials regarding the potential access of user data by the Chinese Communist Party, as TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a major technology company in Asia. The US government is currently endeavoring to persuade ByteDance to sell its shares to a US-based company.

According to We Are Social, there are over 57 million active TikTok accounts in Mexico. TikTok ranks as the third most popular social media platform in the country, with a user base of 14.1%. Mexican politicians, particularly members of the ruling party Morena, utilize TikTok extensively. For example, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard has amassed over 1 million followers on the platform. Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum boasts a following of 870,000, while former President of the Supreme Court Arturo Saldivar has more than 560,000 followers. These politicians employ TikTok to engage with younger audiences and provide updates on their responsibilities.

The Mexican government has stated that it will not implement a ban on TikTok, the popular video sharing social media app, despite the United States considering a potential prohibition due to security concerns.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed a commitment to "complete freedom" when questioned about the platform during his regular morning news conference, following the recent intense questioning of TikTok's CEO by U.S. lawmakers.

Certain U.S. lawmakers are urging the government to consider a ban on the app due to concerns about potential data collection, content censorship, and negative effects on children's mental health.

According to the Chinese foreign ministry, the United States has not provided any evidence to support the claim that TikTok poses a threat to national security.

Last month, Canada implemented a ban on the app for government-issued devices due to concerns regarding privacy and security.

Security concerns about the TikTok app linked to the Chinese Government

Other countries and entities have made the decision to prohibit the use of TikTok.

