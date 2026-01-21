Is OnePlus On The Verge Of Shutting Down? Reports Of Collapse Emerge Amid Restructuring & Legal Woes

OnePlus, a premier smartphone brand, is reportedly teetering on the edge. Multiple reports are now suggesting that the brand could be on the verge of shutting down or being fully absorbed by its parent company, Oppo. Some suggest that the brand is being systematically dismantled, with internal cuts and product cancellations signalling a loss of strategic priority within BBK Electronics, which also oversees Oppo, Vivo, and Realme. Adding to the turmoil, OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau faces an arrest warrant in Taiwan over alleged illegal recruitment practices.

An exclusive investigation by Android Headlines suggests the imminent collapse of OnePlus. While no official confirmation has emerged, analysts point to a thin product roadmap and global sales slowdown as key factors.

Signs of internal dismantling

OnePlus is reportedly following a familiar industry playbook seen with brands like Nokia, BlackBerry, HTC, and LG, where operations are wound down quietly. The report highlights significant restructuring, including the closure of regional headquarters and workforce reductions. For instance, the US Dallas office shut in March 2024 unannounced, with operations now managed by under 15 staff in Palo Alto. European teams in France, Germany, and the UK have dwindled from around 60 to fewer than 10 employees.

Product development has been hit hard, with the cancellation of anticipated devices such as the OnePlus Open 2 foldable and the compact OnePlus 15s. Major decisions are now centralised in China, reducing regional autonomy to mere execution. These moves, according to the report, stem from Oppo's efforts to 'clean house' following similar actions with sub-brand Realme, which involved slashing R&D and planning a merger.

Plummeting sales and shipments in China and India

The predictions are underpinned by stark data on OnePlus's declining market performance. Shipments have reportedly dropped by over 20 percent in 2024, from about 17 million units to between 13 and 14 million. Globally, the brand holds a mere 1.1 percent market share.

In China, OnePlus's share fell from 2 percent to 1.6 percent, marking a 20 percent decline, despite aims to exceed Xiaomi's 3 percent. President Li Jie described Chinese sales as 'basically flat', but figures show an actual drop. India, contributing significantly to shipments alongside China (74 percent combined), reportedly witnessed a 71 percent plunge in premium segment share, bringing it down from 21 percent to 6 percent within a year. Overall Indian market share slipped from 6.1 percent to 3.9 percent. In May 2024, around 4,500 retail stores in six Indian states stopped selling OnePlus devices due to warranty delays and low margins.

Weak demand in North America and Western Europe, including the end of the T-Mobile partnership in 2023, has compounded issues. Marketing spends were also reduced, as seen with the launch of OnePlus 15, where no journalists were flown in for the event, keeping it strictly virtual.

Pete Lau's arrest warrant adds pressure

Compounding the brand's challenges, Taiwanese prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Pete Lau, accusing him of illegal business operations and recruitment in Taiwan. The Shilin District Prosecutors Office alleges Lau used a secret Hong Kong shell company to hire over 70 Taiwanese engineers since 2014, bypassing regulations under the Cross-Strait Act. This included establishing an unapproved branch in 2015 for smartphone software testing.

Two Taiwanese citizens have been indicted for aiding the scheme. The action is part of Taiwan's broader crackdown on talent poaching by 16 Chinese firms, following a similar warrant in 2025 for Luxshare Precision's Grace Wang. Lau has not commented, and OnePlus states operations remain unaffected. However, the legal scrutiny could impact BBK's international dealings.

Loss of priority in BBK ecosystem

OnePlus is reportedly also losing strategic priority within BBK Electronics amid a global smartphone sales slowdown. Observers note an unusually thin product roadmap, with several upcoming devices, including next-generation foldables, reportedly delayed or cancelled. Industry analysts describe this as a 'strategic realignment' to cut costs, potentially leading to a deeper merger with Oppo or withdrawal from certain markets.

Intense competition from Samsung and Apple in premium segments, plus rivalry among Chinese manufacturers, has eroded OnePlus's position. Despite a $14 billion investment from Oppo in December 2022, providing access to retail networks and service centres, the decline persists. Recent moves, like Realme's reintegration into Oppo, suggest BBK is consolidating to streamline operations.