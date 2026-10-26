iPhone Duo Teardown Exposes Costly Inner Screen Weakness As Early Buyers Report Display Damage |

Apple's first folding phone has been taken apart, and the verdict is mixed. Repair specialist iFixit has given the iPhone Duo a provisional repairability score of 5 out of 10, the best it has awarded a foldable smartphone. It also cautioned that the phone's inner display and hinge remain difficult and expensive to fix, and that some early buyers are already reporting screen damage.

Early screen failures worry owners

According to iFixit, some Duo owners have reported cracks and bright lines running along the fold. Users on Reddit and the MacRumors forums describe hearing a noise while opening or closing the phone, followed by a small line down the fold and a bright streak across the display. One owner said the damage appeared within six hours of purchase, and another said it happened before setup was complete.

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Apple is currently offering replacement units. Out-of-warranty damage to the inner screen would cost $999, iFixit noted. That is roughly half the price of a new device.

To find the cause, iFixit's team built a 3D model of the hinge using teardown footage, patents and CT scans, and compared it with where the damage was reported. The breaks cluster slightly below the point where the display's flex cable crosses the hinge, in an area where several edges meet and change how the thin screen is supported. The team suggested one possibility: the central support bar may not drop far enough as the phone closes, so the curved screen presses onto it and creates a stress point. It stressed that this is a hypothesis, not a confirmed diagnosis.

How the crease is hidden

The Duo's inner display looks notably smooth, but iFixit said the crease has not been eliminated. The phone relies on a matte nano-texture finish, made up of tiny rounded bumps that scatter reflected light. Under a microscope, the team said, it resembles bubble wrap.

Without that layer, the crease on the Duo looked arguably more visible than the one on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold8, iFixit found. The textured layer sits on a flexible polymer cover that can be replaced without removing the OLED underneath. Apple has published a procedure for the swap, which iFixit said requires specialised fixtures and precise alignment. The service is priced at $49, or $19 with AppleCare.

iFixit also noticed that some of the display's subpixels are oval and point in different directions. It linked this to an Apple patent on reducing diffraction artefacts, which describes varying subpixel shapes and orientations so that reflections look less conspicuous.

Hinge design and dust problem

The hinge uses linked metal joints, gears and springs to guide the bend and keep the display from being overly stretched or squeezed. Synchronisation gears keep the joints moving together, a different approach from the spring-loaded cams on Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold. A pleated flex cable carries data and power between the two halves, since charging hardware sits on only one side.

The hinge did not escape iFixit's dust test. The team exposed the phone to fluorescent powder and then dismantled it. Less powder got in than with the Galaxy Z Fold8 and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, but enough reached the hinge to make it crunch. Cleaning those parts means removing the flexible display and its supports. iFixit noted that its test is not an IP-rating assessment.

What Apple got right

Much of the praise went to ordinary repair work. The two batteries, 7.5 Wh and 11.6 Wh for a combined 19.1 Wh, use Apple's electrically releasable adhesive. Applying power to the tabs loosens them without the prying that can risk a puncture, and their metal casings add a safety margin. iFixit called it the best battery removal it has seen on a foldable.

The outer display and the inner-screen trim both came off intact, unlike the trim on the Fold8, which crumbled. The internal layout is relatively flat, so the cameras and charging components can be reached without much disassembly. The team also noted a single-layer logic board, unlike the stacked boards used in most iPhones since the iPhone 8.

Points were lost elsewhere. Some parts remain buried under flex cables, and iFixit needed five different screwdriver types to complete the teardown. It also criticised the pentalobe screws, of which there are four at the entrance.

The verdict

The score is provisional because replacement parts have not yet arrived, though iFixit expects them through Apple's self-service programme. Replacing the inner screen will be slow, with adhesive work that iFixit described as delicate. For a comparable repair on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, it estimates three to five hours for a typical DIY repairer.

iFixit said anyone who puts repairability first should still choose a conventional phone, citing the latest Fairphone's 10/10 score. For a first-generation foldable, though, it said Apple has done well, and it hopes a future Duo will have a cheaper inner display and an easier hinge repair.