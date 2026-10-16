iPhone Duo Pre-Orders Open In India Today: Price Starts At ₹2,99,900, Offers & How To Book |

Apple will open pre-orders for the iPhone Duo, its first foldable phone, in India today at 5.30 pm IST. Sales begin on October 23. The Duo starts at Rs. 2,99,900 and is Apple's most expensive iPhone to date.

iPhone Duo: Prices in India

The iPhone Duo comes in four storage options. The 256GB model costs Rs. 2,99,900, the 512GB model Rs. 3,24,900 and the 1TB model Rs. 3,74,900. The 2TB version is priced at Rs. 4,49,900. It is sold in two colours, Star White and Night Sky.

iPhone Duo: Where pre-orders will begin

Pre-orders open on Apple's India online store and the Apple Store app. Some authorised retailers will also take bookings, depending on stock. Other major online and offline platforms will accept orders, without naming them.

Retail sales start on October 23, subject to stock. The phone was unveiled last month alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

iPhone Duo: How to pre-order

Buyers need to visit Apple's India online store, select the iPhone Duo, and choose a colour and storage variant. They can then apply any eligible trade-in, enter delivery details and complete checkout. Beebom reported that Apple also let customers save their configuration, accessories, trade-in or financing choices to the shopping bag before 9.30 am IST today, so they can check out with one click when orders open.

iPhone Duo: Launch offers

Buyers who order through Apple's India store can get instant cashback of up to Rs. 7,000 on eligible credit cards from ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and American Express, Digit reported. Apple's Trade-In programme offers up to Rs. 81,500 in exchange value, depending on the device and its condition. The purchase also includes three months of free access to Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.

iPhone Duo: Key features

The Duo has a 5.4-inch outer Super Retina XDR display and a 7.6-inch foldable inner display, Beebom reported. Both screens support ProMotion and Always-On, and the inner screen has a nano-texture finish meant to cut glare and reflections. The phone runs on Apple's A20 Pro chip and has a titanium frame, a precision-engineered hinge, a 48-megapixel Dual Fusion camera system and a dual-battery setup. It ships with iOS 27.1, which includes software tuned for the larger folding display. Digit adds that Apple built a new display engine to smooth switching between the two screens, and moved some key controls to the right side of the interface for easier thumb access.