iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks: Specifications, Design, Price In India, All You Need To Know

New colour options expected for the iPhone 18 Pro models

While rumours of no iPhone 18 this year continue to swirl on the Internet, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will surely launch this year. The two Pro models have seen several leaks, including their design, colour options, probable specifications, and even pricing. Both the phones will be launched sometime in September this year, alongside the long-rumoured iPhone Fold, or whatever it may be officially called.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max: Rumoured specifications

The iPhone 18 Pro models are rumoured to feature the advanced A20 Pro chipset, manufactured on TSMC's cutting-edge 2nm process with integrated RAM technology. This could deliver around 15 percent improved performance and up to 30 percent better power efficiency, enhancing on-device AI capabilities under Apple Intelligence. Battery life is expected to see gains, particularly in the Pro Max variant, which may house a larger 5,100mAh cell, potentially making the device slightly heavier. Camera upgrades include a mechanical iris for variable aperture control, a new three-layer stacked sensor from Samsung for superior speed and low-light performance, and wider apertures on key lenses. Display sizes are likely to stay at 6.3 inches for the Pro and 6.9 inches for the Pro Max, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could gain Apple's next-generation C2 modem supporting mmWave 5G. These specifications draw from industry leaks and supply chain reports.

Apple Club leaks that the iPhone 18 Pro models have move Face ID under the display, effectively making the dynamic island a bit smaller. There is likely to be a 24-megapixel front camera, and the iPhone 18 Pro is likley to weigh 240 grams.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max: Rumoured design changes

On the design front, the most notable shift involves the front display, where Apple is reportedly moving Face ID components under the screen. This could replace the Dynamic Island with a smaller pinhole cutout for the front camera, offering a cleaner and more immersive viewing experience. The rear is expected to retain the triple-camera arrangement on a raised platform, with subtle tweaks such as a new back glass finish that blends seamlessly with the aluminium frame. New colour options, including shades like deep purple, brown, or burgundy, are also under consideration. Overall, the changes aim for refinement rather than a complete overhaul, though a slight increase in thickness for the Pro Max may accommodate the larger battery.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max: Expected price in India

Details on pricing remain speculative at this early stage, with no firm indications of changes for the Indian market. Reports note that there is no clear sign Apple will hike prices for the iPhone 18 Pro series in 2026, especially after recent adjustments seen in the iPhone 17 lineup. For context, the iPhone 17 Pro started at Rs. 1,34,900 in India, and analysts suggest Apple may maintain stability amid potential cost pressures from component shortages. All pricing information is based on leaks and should be treated as tentative until official announcements.