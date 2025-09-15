 iPhone 17 Series in 10 Minutes? Apple Ties Up With Blinkit For Superfast Delivery In India
Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
iPhone 17 range listed on Blinkit | Blinkit

Apple has teamed up with Zomato-owned quick-commerce platform Blinkit to deliver its newly unveiled iPhone 17 series to customers in India within an unprecedented 10 minutes, starting September 19. This partnership marks a significant step in redefining convenience for tech enthusiasts, offering near-instant access to Apple's latest devices, including the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The announcement follows Apple's 'Awe Dropping' event on September 9, where the company introduced the iPhone 17 lineup, featuring advanced A19 and A19 Pro chips, upgraded cameras with Centre Stage technology, and the ultra-thin iPhone Air. Blinkit’s 10-minute delivery service, facilitated through its collaboration with Apple Premium Reseller Unicorn Infosolutions, will be available in select metro cities, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru.

Blinkit shared the news via a post on X, featuring an image of the iPhone 17 series with the caption 'Coming Soon!' The company emphasiaed its hyperlocal dark-store model, which enables rapid delivery by leveraging strategically located warehouses.

Customers can order their preferred iPhone model, color, and storage variant directly through the Blinkit app, with options for instant cashback and EMI schemes on select credit cards.

Pricing for the iPhone 17 series starts at Rs. 82,900 for the base iPhone 17 (256GB), Rs. 1,19,900 for the iPhone Air (256GB), Rs. 1,34,900 for the iPhone 17 Pro (256GB), and Rs. 1,49,900 for the iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB).

While Blinkit’s service prioritizes speed, it does not currently offer exchange programs or significant discounts, unlike traditional retailers like Croma and Vijay Sales, which are promoting pre-orders with cashback offers of up to Rs. 6,000 on ICICI and SBI credit cards.

However, Blinkit’s hyperlocal model means stock availability may be limited, particularly for popular models like the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Customers are advised to place orders early on September 19 to secure their devices.

