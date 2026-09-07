iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Key Changes Expected On Upcoming Apple Device

Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro Max at its September 9 event, and leaks suggest a familiar design paired with meaningful under-the-hood upgrades. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to come with a smaller Dynamic Island, a new A20 Pro chip, a variable-aperture camera and a bigger battery.

Here's how the rumoured iPhone 18 Pro Max stacks up against last year's iPhone 17 Pro Max. Remember, all of the details of the upcoming device are based on rumours and leaks. Official details will be unveile by Apple on September 9.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Pricing To Be Increased?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is officially priced in India starting at Rs. 1,49,900 for the 256GB variant, going up to Rs. 1,69,900 for 512GB, Rs.1,89,900 for 1TB, and Rs. 2,29,900 for the top-end 2TB model, according to Apple's India website.

For the iPhone 18 Pro Max, leaks point to a price hike. A recent report citing a leaked Vodafone Egypt listing estimated a roughly 10-11 percent increase over the iPhone 17 Pro Max's global launch pricing, which would put the base 256GB iPhone 18 Pro Max at around $1,320 in the US - translating to an estimated ₹1,65,000 in India. Other reports have floated even steeper hikes, with IDC in a separate forecast estimating the Pro Max could start as high as $1,349–$1,399. These figures remain speculative until Apple's official announcement.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Display To See No Major Change?

Both phones are expected to retain a 6.9-inch display. However, leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature a noticeably smaller Dynamic Island compared to the standard-sized cutout on the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Face ID is expected to remain within the Dynamic Island rather than shifting to a full under-display implementation, which reports suggest has been ruled out for this generation.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Many Colour Options?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max sports a uniform back design with a fixed-aperture triple-camera setup and is available in Titanium Silver, Deep Blue and Cosmic Orange. Leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max will retain a similar uniform back design and camera arrangement, but with a variable-aperture main lens instead of a fixed one. The colour lineup is also rumoured to shift, with Burgundy, Brown and Purple options reportedly replacing this year's shades.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Battery Size To Increase?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max carries a 5,088mAh battery. Leaked specifications for the iPhone 18 Pro Max point to a larger 5,200mAh cell, alongside continued support for vapour chamber cooling and 5G connectivity, with rumours suggesting the addition of 5G satellite internet on top of the existing satellite SOS feature.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Processor To See An Upgrade?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max runs on Apple's A19 Pro chip, built on a 3nm process, paired with an Apple/Qualcomm 5G modem. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to feature the next-generation A20 Pro chip on a more advanced 2nm process, alongside Apple's own in-house C2 modem, replacing the Qualcomm component. Both are expected to retain 12GB of RAM.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Gemini-Powered Siri Coming?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max currently ships with Apple's existing iOS software experience. For the iPhone 18 Pro Max, leaks and Apple's own WWDC 2026 confirmation point to iOS 27 bringing a significant overhaul of Siri, now reportedly powered by Google Gemini, with a redesigned interface, a new dedicated app and a new Ask Siri button - a considerably bigger software shift than a typical annual update.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Verdict

On paper, the iPhone 18 Pro Max looks like an iterative rather than radical upgrade over the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The display size, RAM and overall design language appear largely unchanged, while the bigger shifts lie in the smaller Dynamic Island, the move to a variable-aperture camera, the new A20 Pro chip and Apple's in-house C2 modem, plus a modest battery bump. The most significant change may end up being software-side, with iOS 27's Gemini-powered Siri overhaul.

That said, it's worth reiterating that every detail about the iPhone 18 Pro Max here is based on leaks and rumours, not an official Apple announcement - pricing, specifications and features could all change when Apple takes the stage on September 9.