iPad Air M4 To See Over ₹20,000 Price Cut During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026

iPad Air M4 |

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is right around the corner, and with prices of electronics rising everywhere, these sales are a great window to buy phones and tablets at slashed prices. One of the standout offers flagged by Amaon so far involves Apple's iPad Air M4. The e-commerce platform has started previewing a discount on the tablet that it is calling one of the biggest deals of the sale.

iPad Air M4 to be listed on Amazon with a price drop

The iPad Air originally launched in India at Rs. 64,900 for the 128GB variant, but Apple has since raised its price to Rs. 89,900. During the upcoming sale, the tablet is expected to sell for under Rs. 70,000, translating to a discount of at least Rs. 20,000 off the current listed price. It remains unclear whether this figure already factors in bank card offers or whether additional bank-linked discounts could push the price down further.

Amazon's early access deals are set to begin on September 25, though it isn't yet confirmed whether the iPad Air offer will go live on that date or closer to October 8, when the main sale period is expected to kick in. It's best to keep your eyes peeled on the listing. The iPad Air is offered in four colour options: Blue, Purple, Starlight, and Space Grey.

iPad Air M4 specifications

As for specifications, the iPad Air features an IPS display with an anti-reflective coating and peak brightness of 500 nits. The 11-inch base model weighs 464g and measures 6.1mm in thickness. It is powered by Apple's M4 chip, comprising eight CPU cores split across three performance and five efficiency cores, alongside nine GPU cores and a 16-core neural engine, enabling support for Apple Intelligence features on iPadOS.

On the camera front, the tablet is equipped with a 12-megapixel wide rear camera and a 12-megapixel Center Stage front camera. It houses a 28.93-watt-hour battery rated for up to 10 hours of use, depending on usage patterns. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and eSIM support on select variants.