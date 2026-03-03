iPad Air 2026 With New M4 Processor Launched In India, Priced Starting At ₹64,900

Alognside the iPhone 17e, Apple has also launched the new iPad Air powered by the M4 chip in India.The iPad Air comes in 11-inch and 13-inch models, brings an enhanced chip that claims to offer 30 percent faster performance than the previous M3 model. It runs on the latest iPadOS 26 software and packs 12GB of RAM.

iPad Air 2026 price in India, preorder details

Pricing in India is almost similar to the iPhone 17e. The new iPad Air starts at Rs. 64,900 for the 11-inch Wi-Fi model with 128GB storage. The 13-inch Wi-Fi version begins at Rs. 84,900.

Wi-Fi models are priced from Rs. 64,900 (11-inch, 128GB) up to Rs. 1,34,900 (13-inch, 1TB). Wi-Fi + Cellular variants start at Rs. 79,900 (11-inch, 128GB) and reach up to Rs. 1,49,900 (13-inch, 1TB). Higher storage tiers scale accordingly across both sizes.

Customers can take advantage of up to 6 months No Cost EMI on eligible cards, instant cashback offers (up to Rs. 4,000 on select models), free engraving on online purchases, and free shipping. Education pricing offers even lower starting points for students and educators.

The iPad Air comes in Blue, Purple, Starlight, and Space Grey colour options. The iPad Air 2026 will be up for pre-order from March 4 at 7.45pm IST and is going to go on open sale from March 11.

iPad Air specifications

The latest iPad Air comes in 11-inch and 13-inch models. The M4 chip features an 8-core CPU and 9-core GPU, claiming to offer up to 30 percent faster performance than the previous M3 model and up to 2.3x faster than the M1 generation. It includes 12GB of unified memory and a 16-core Neural Engine. The new iPad Air runs on iPadOS 26 out of the box.

The device supports the Apple Pencil Pro (or Apple Pencil USB-C) and Magic Keyboard It also features a Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, plus a landscape-orientated 12-megapixel Center Stage front camera for better video calls and a 12-megapixel Wide rear camera capable of 4K video recording.

The new iPad Air maintains its thin and light profile with a durable 100 percent recycled aluminum enclosure. The 11-inch model prioritizes portability, while the 13-inch version offers a larger workspace perfect for multitasking, drawing, or media consumption.

Key highlights also include Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, Bluetooth 6, optional 5G cellular with faster data speeds via the C1X modem, Thread networking support, and all-day battery life. Storage configurations range from 128GB to 1TB.