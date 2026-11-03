iOS 27.2 Released: Key Features & How To Update |

Apple has released iOS 27.2 for supported iPhones, bringing new Siri AI languages, Suggestions in Messages, Shared Albums in Photos and a long list of changes across Apple TV, FaceTime, Apple Music and the Home app. The update also patches more than 160 security vulnerabilities, according to Apple's release notes. Because of the security fixes, it is worth installing soon.

Siri AI gets more languages

Siri AI now supports French, Korean, Japanese, Spanish and Portuguese on the iPhone 15 Pro series and iPhone 16 models. Apple's release notes say the update also lets Siri AI retain useful context from earlier interactions and draw on a wider range of personal context. Users on other iPhones can install the update, but Siri AI itself needs newer hardware.

Messages, Photos and Image Playground

iOS 27.2 introduces Suggestions in Messages. 9to5Mac's reading of the release notes says it offers suggestions based on a conversation, such as adding a dinner invitation to Calendar. Photos gains Shared Albums, and both Photos and Image Playground now support SynthID watermarks.

Apple TV, FaceTime and Apple Music

The Apple TV app adds a Simple Profiles feature, and Multiview has been improved so that up to four live sports streams can play at once. FaceTime's Dual Capture feature now works in group calls. Apple Music has been redesigned and gets a new black-and-white icon.

iPhone Duo and Home app

On the iPhone Duo, the update adds support for the Apple Pencil (USB-C). The Home app also gets new controls, which GSMArena says extend the functionality of Apple's smart home platform.

Which iPhones can update

iOS 27.2 is available to every iPhone that can run iOS 27, including the iPhone Duo, and Apple did not change the device list.

How to update

Users should first back up the phone and connect it to Wi-Fi, with the battery well charged or the phone plugged in. Then open Settings, go to General and tap Software Update. When iOS 27.2 appears, tap Download and Install and enter the passcode if asked. The phone will restart during installation. Users who have automatic updates switched on will receive the updat-e on their own over the coming days.