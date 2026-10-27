iPhone 18e Specifications Leak Ahead Of Launch: Here's What You Can Expect

Now that Apple has launched the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max, it is time to shift focus on the budgeted iPhone 18e. The device is expected to launch next year and new leaks have started to surface, Apple's next budget iPhone is tipped to get a faster chip and a sharper selfie camera but to keep a 60Hz display.

iPhone 18e specifications leaked

Digital Chat Station has tipped on Weibo that the iPhone 18e will have a 6.12-inch LTPS OLED screen at 60Hz, close to the 6.1-inch panel on the iPhone 17e. The phone is said to use the 2nm A20 chip, up from the 3nm A19 in the 17e. The rear camera is a single 48-megapixel sensor, as on the 17e, and the front camera may rise to 24 megapixels from 12 megapixels.

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Earlier reports suggest the iPhone 18e looks like the iPhone 17e but swaps the notch for a Dynamic Island, and may use Apple's C2 modem, as in the iPhone 18 Pro models. Apple analysts, cited by TechPulse, say it may have 9GB of RAM against 8GB on the 17e. A June leak had said the iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 move to 120Hz LTPO screens, which would leave the 18e behind on smoothness.

iPhone 18e expected launch date

The tipster says the phone arrives in 2027. That matches an earlier report of a spring 2027 launch, separate from the iPhone 18 Pro models and the foldable iPhone Duo. We expect an India launch around March to April 2027, alongside the iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2.

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iPhone 18e expected price in India

The iPhone 17e launched in March at $599 in the US with 256GB of base storage. Apple raised iPhone prices in India with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo launches, and that the 17e now starts at Rs. 79,900. Experts expect the iPhone18e to be in a similar range, under Rs 1 lakh.

Of course, all of this is speculation and none of this is confirmed untill Apple makes it official.