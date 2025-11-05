 'Integrative Space-Based Oceanography Key To Unlocking Blue Economy': Former ISRO Chief Dr S Somanath
e-Paper Get App
HomeTech'Integrative Space-Based Oceanography Key To Unlocking Blue Economy': Former ISRO Chief Dr S Somanath

'Integrative Space-Based Oceanography Key To Unlocking Blue Economy': Former ISRO Chief Dr S Somanath

Former ISRO Chairman Dr S. Somanath urged integrating space-based oceanography with AI and advanced sensors into India’s marine research to boost the blue economy and coastal welfare. Speaking at MECOS-4, he highlighted the need for ocean observation satellites and a unified national mission linking research and tech firms for sustainable ocean governance.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 02:16 PM IST
article-image
ISRO chief S Somanath | X

Kochi: Former ISRO Chairman Dr S. Somanath has called for embedding space-based oceanography into India’s marine research framework to unlock the full potential of the blue economy and enhance the welfare of coastal communities.

He said India must “conquer the oceans through technology, innovation, and coordinated research,” much like it did in space exploration.

Inaugurating the fourth edition of the International Symposium on Marine Ecosystems (MECOS-4) at the ICAR–Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) here on Tuesday, Dr Somanath said the time was ripe for India to develop an integrated ocean observation programme using advanced satellites, sensors, and artificial intelligence.

Read Also
'This Hike Is A Slap In The Face', TCS Employee Expresses Anger Over Meager ₹422 Per Month Raise...
article-image

“A series of ocean observation satellites is under consideration, which will usher in a new era in marine ecosystem monitoring,” he said.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Women's Cricket Sensation Jemimah Rodrigues Buys New Home In Navi Mumbai, Shifts Base From Bandra
Indian Women's Cricket Sensation Jemimah Rodrigues Buys New Home In Navi Mumbai, Shifts Base From Bandra
Zohran Mamdani Becomes NYC Mayor, Ghazala Hashmi Elected As Virginia Lieutenant Governor: Here's List Of Influential Muslim Politicians In US
Zohran Mamdani Becomes NYC Mayor, Ghazala Hashmi Elected As Virginia Lieutenant Governor: Here's List Of Influential Muslim Politicians In US
Complete List Of Municipal Councils & Panchayats Voting On 2nd December In Pune
Complete List Of Municipal Councils & Panchayats Voting On 2nd December In Pune
Moto G67 Power With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Moto G67 Power With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications

The former ISRO chief noted that the absence of hyperspectral sensors limits India’s ability to monitor ocean health and resource distribution effectively.

“We need more deep-sea sensors, buoys, and unmanned aerial vehicles to improve real-time data coverage,” he said, adding that advanced data integration and analytics are crucial for sustainable ocean governance.

Dr Somanath emphasised that merging ocean science with digital tools such as AI and machine learning would strengthen predictive models, enabling better management of marine resources.

Read Also
'We Will Not Get Bullied': Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Fires Back At Amazon's Legal Action
article-image

He urged for a national framework to link research institutions, startups, and technology firms under a unified ocean mission.

Presiding over the event, ICAR Deputy Director-General Dr J. K. Jena said ocean research would be a vital driver of India’s long-term food and economic security.

C. S. R. Ram, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, said that maritime cooperation was among India’s top strategic priorities for ensuring trade, connectivity, and security across the Indo-Pacific.

Meanwhile, the Marine Biological Association of India conferred the Dr S. Jones Memorial Award on noted marine scientist Dr G. Gopakumar for his pioneering work in mariculture, including breakthroughs in cobia and silver pompano breeding that helped popularise cage fish farming and improve coastal livelihoods.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Moto G67 Power With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC Launched In India: Price,...

Moto G67 Power With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC Launched In India: Price,...

NPCI Alerts Public on 'Digital Arrest' Scams; Urges Vigilance & Documentation

NPCI Alerts Public on 'Digital Arrest' Scams; Urges Vigilance & Documentation

'Integrative Space-Based Oceanography Key To Unlocking Blue Economy': Former ISRO Chief Dr S...

'Integrative Space-Based Oceanography Key To Unlocking Blue Economy': Former ISRO Chief Dr S...

DRDO Advances Indigenous Semiconductor Technology Ahead Of ESTIC 2025

DRDO Advances Indigenous Semiconductor Technology Ahead Of ESTIC 2025

'This Hike Is A Slap In The Face', TCS Employee Expresses Anger Over Meager ₹422 Per Month Raise...

'This Hike Is A Slap In The Face', TCS Employee Expresses Anger Over Meager ₹422 Per Month Raise...