Instagram Tests ‘AI Creator’ Label To Voluntarily Identify Content

Instagram is exploring a new way to bring more transparency to artificial intelligence-driven content. The platform is testing an “AI creator” label for accounts that frequently post AI-generated or AI-edited material.

The feature, currently in the testing phase, allows creators to voluntarily tag their profiles as “AI creators,” signalling that their content has been generated or modified using artificial intelligence tools.

The label is designed to appear both on a creator’s profile and alongside their posts and Reels, offering users clearer context about the nature of the content they are viewing.

This marks a shift from Instagram’s existing “AI info” tags, which typically indicate that a specific post may include AI elements but are less prominent and not always consistently applied.

The move comes amid a sharp rise in AI-generated images, videos, and edits across social media feeds, many of which are increasingly difficult to distinguish from human-created content.

By introducing an account-level label, Instagram is attempting to give users a broader understanding of a creator’s content style rather than relying solely on post-level disclosures.

However, the effectiveness of the feature may be limited by its voluntary nature. Creators are not required to use the label, meaning a large portion of AI-generated content could still appear without any clear identification.

The test is part of parent company Meta Platforms’s broader push to improve transparency around AI content, even as it continues to promote wider adoption of generative AI tools across its platforms.

The company has faced criticism over inconsistencies in how AI-generated content is detected and labelled, with its Oversight Board previously calling for stronger and more reliable systems.

Instagram has indicated that the new label could help “build trust” between creators and audiences, particularly for those who regularly use AI tools.

But with adoption left to creators, the feature’s impact will depend on how widely it is embraced.

For now, the platform appears to be taking a softer, opt-in approach rather than enforcing mandatory disclosure, even as the volume of AI-generated content continues to grow and blur the line between real and synthetic media.