Instagram Implements ‘Teen Accounts’ Policy In India With Stricter Norms For Underage Users

Meta-owned Instagram has expanded its “Teen Accounts” feature to India with stricter content controls and safety measures for users under the age of 18, as the platform steps up efforts to protect younger audiences.

The rollout introduces enhanced safeguards for teenagers, especially those below 16, by automatically placing them into restricted accounts with tighter privacy and content filters.

These accounts limit exposure to sensitive or inappropriate content and restrict interactions from unknown users.

Under the new system, users aged 13 to 15 will be required to obtain parental permission to change certain safety settings, including making their accounts public or loosening content controls.

The move is aimed at ensuring that younger users do not bypass platform safeguards without supervision.

Instagram said the feature is designed to create a “safer default experience” for teens, amid growing global scrutiny over the impact of social media on young users’ mental health and online safety.

The platform will also limit the kind of content that teens can view in recommendations, including posts related to violence or other sensitive topics.

In addition, messaging settings have been tightened so that teens can only receive messages from people they follow or are already connected with.

The development comes as regulators across markets, including India, are increasingly pushing tech companies to strengthen user safety for minors.

Social media platforms have faced criticism for exposing younger users to harmful content and addictive features.

Meta Platforms Inc, which owns Instagram, says the idea is to create an experience similar to watching a film rated for teenagers.

While some mild suggestive content or strong language may still appear occasionally, efforts are being made to keep such instances to a minimum.

Instagram has been gradually rolling out Teen Accounts globally, and the India launch marks a significant step given the country’s large base of young internet users. The company said it will continue to refine the feature based on feedback from parents, experts, and policymakers.