India's Parliamentary Panel Recommends Stricter Online ID Rules: KYC For Instagram, Dating Apps & Games?

A Parliamentary committee has called for mandatory identity verification across digital platforms in India, recommending that social media apps, dating platforms, and online games require users to complete KYC authentication before accessing their services. The move, if adopted, could significantly reshape how Indians interact online.

What the Panel has recommended

The Parliamentary Committee on the Empowerment of Women has urged the Home Ministry and the IT Ministry to make user verification mandatory, stating that linking accounts to verified identities would help reduce fake profiles, impersonation, and anonymous harassment. The panel has also called for periodic re-verification of users and the implementation of high-risk flags for accounts that have been repeatedly reported for abusive behaviour.

Dating and gaming apps in the crosshairs

For dating and gaming platforms specifically, the panel has called for stricter licensing norms along with robust age-verification mechanisms to restrict access to inappropriate content and prevent misuse. The recommendations target platforms that are particularly vulnerable to exploitation of minors and vulnerable users.

The recommendations come against the backdrop of a rise in cybercrime, including cyberstalking, trolling, and the distribution of non-consensual content - offences frequently enabled by anonymous or unverified accounts. The committee believes stronger traceability measures would deter such behaviour and improve overall accountability on digital platforms. It also flagged the need for a faster, more effective grievance redressal system for handling online abuse complaints.

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Proposal likely to face pushback

The proposal is likely to face pushback. Critics have previously warned that a mandatory KYC requirement could increase surveillance risks, lead to data breaches, and exclude users who do not have access to formal identification documents. The tension between digital safety and civil liberties is expected to be a central point of debate if the government moves forward.

It is important to note that these recommendations are not binding, and it remains to be seen how the government chooses to act on them. However, they signal a clear legislative appetite for tighter regulation of India's digital public space.