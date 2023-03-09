Instagram down for thousands of users |

According to the outage monitoring website DownDetector.com, thousands of Instagram users experienced service outages on Thursday morning.

According to Downdetector, which analyses outages by compiling status updates from various sources, including user-submitted mistakes on its platform, there were over 27,000 incidences of people reporting problems with the social media platform.

A rise in reports was visible on the downdetector outage graph at 7am. Almost 50% of the reported outages involved server connections, but only 20% involved login problems.

Twitter, Facebook and Instagram down last month as well

Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram faced an outage some hours ago and reportedly became unavailable to thousands of users worldwide. Many users from the US earlier notified the outages by using alternative social media platforms. However, around 10.15 am on Thursday, Indians too joined the tweets to trend #TwitterDown.