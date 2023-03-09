e-Paper Get App
HomeTechInstagram down for thousands of users

Instagram down for thousands of users

According to Downdetector, which analyses outages by compiling status updates from various sources including user-submitted mistakes on its platform, there were over 27,000 incidences of people reporting problems with the social media platform

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 08:13 AM IST
article-image
Instagram down for thousands of users |

According to the outage monitoring website DownDetector.com, thousands of Instagram users experienced service outages on Thursday morning.

According to Downdetector, which analyses outages by compiling status updates from various sources, including user-submitted mistakes on its platform, there were over 27,000 incidences of people reporting problems with the social media platform.

Read Also
Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram Down: Netizens share memes after most social media apps...
article-image

A rise in reports was visible on the downdetector outage graph at 7am. Almost 50% of the reported outages involved server connections, but only 20% involved login problems.

Twitter, Facebook and Instagram down last month as well

Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram faced an outage some hours ago and reportedly became unavailable to thousands of users worldwide. Many users from the US earlier notified the outages by using alternative social media platforms. However, around 10.15 am on Thursday, Indians too joined the tweets to trend #TwitterDown.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Instagram down for thousands of users

Instagram down for thousands of users

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 plus get a shiny new Yellow colour

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 plus get a shiny new Yellow colour

Only 1 engineer left to handle Twitter API after Elon Musk's cost-cutting measures: Report

Only 1 engineer left to handle Twitter API after Elon Musk's cost-cutting measures: Report

Here's all about machine learning models

Here's all about machine learning models

Top 4 console games to indulge in this week

Top 4 console games to indulge in this week