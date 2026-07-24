Instagram Cracks Down On Meta Smart Glasses Videos That Secretly Film Strangers: What Is Changing | Representative Image/ Pixabay

Instagram has introduced stricter rules against videos recorded using Meta smart glasses that secretly film strangers in public. The move follows backlash over creators using the glasses to record unsuspecting people, including service workers and women approached in public spaces, before posting the footage online as prank or pickup-style content. The change was announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri during a Q&A session on his Instagram Stories.

Why the crackdown by Instagram?

Many of the flagged videos reportedly show creators approaching strangers in public places while secretly recording the interaction using smart glasses, without the other person's knowledge. Some of this footage was later uploaded to Instagram as prank content or pickup videos, raising concerns around consent and privacy since the individuals being filmed were unaware they were on camera.

What Mosseri said?

Addressing the issue directly, Mosseri said Instagram would remove content that exploits people through covert filming. "If you're posting content that is taking advantage of people and harassing them, like a lot of these pickup line kind of videos that we've heard of and seen, then we're going to take the content down," he reportedly said. He added that Instagram does not want people secretly filming others and harassing them before posting the footage on the platform, and that the company is working to curb the trend.

Accounts already removed

Instagram has already acted against creators found violating this policy. Citing a report by Business Insider, two popular accounts that regularly posted pickup videos filmed using Meta smart glasses have been taken down. A Meta spokesperson confirmed to the publication that both accounts were removed for violating Instagram's policy against harassing content.

Meta's software fix for recording indicator

Alongside the content policy change, Meta is updating its smart glasses to address a separate privacy loophole. On earlier models, the small recording indicator light could reportedly be covered or tampered with, making it difficult for people nearby to know when the camera was active. A new software update now disables the camera automatically if the glasses detect that this indicator light has been blocked or tampered with.