IndiGo Ties Up With Apple Retailer iPlanet To Offer Rewards On iPhone, MacBook Purchases: Here's How It Works

Airline carrier IndiGo has partnered with iPlanet, an Apple Authorised Premium Partner, allowing its frequent flyer program members to earn airline rewards on purchases of iPhones, MacBooks, and other Apple products, a move that extends loyalty benefits beyond air travel into premium consumer electronics.

How does it work?

BluChip members can earn up to 30 IndiGo BluChips for every Rs. 100 spent on Apple products purchased through iPlanet's online platform or at any of its 78+ retail stores across India.

The offer covers the full range of Apple devices including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and premium accessories.

To redeem the offer, customers must enter their BluChip membership ID during online checkout or share it at billing counters in physical stores. The BluChips are credited to members' accounts once the purchase is completed.

What exactly are the benefits?

For context, a customer purchasing a MacBook Pro priced at Rs. 2 lakh would earn 60,000 BluChips under this scheme. IndiGo BluChips can typically be redeemed for flight bookings, seat upgrades, and other airline services, though the exact redemption value varies.

The partnership represents an expansion of IndiGo's loyalty program beyond its traditional airline services into lifestyle and technology purchases, a strategy increasingly adopted by airlines globally to keep customers engaged between flights.

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The partnership with iPlanet marks a fresh revenue stream for the airline's loyalty program while offering Apple product buyers an incentive that could offset future travel costs, though customers will need to calculate whether the BluChip earnings justify choosing iPlanet over potentially cheaper retailers or direct Apple purchases.