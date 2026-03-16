India's Tech-Driven Future: Space, AI, & Nuclear Energy To Power Security & Growth | File Pic (Representational Image)

New Delhi: India is entering a new phase of technology-led national development, where advanced sectors such as space, nuclear energy and artificial intelligence will play a key role in strengthening the country’s security and economic growth, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

Speaking during a fireside chat at the “Unstoppable Bharat 2026” conference here, Singh said the nature of warfare is rapidly changing and is becoming increasingly technology-driven.

“Traditional man-to-man combat is gradually declining as modern technologies begin to play a decisive role in strategic preparedness and national security,” he stated.

Singh, who holds key portfolios related to science and technology, said sectors such as space, nuclear energy, artificial intelligence and advanced scientific research will shape India’s future security architecture and development.

Referring to recent reforms in the space sector, the minister said opening the sector to private companies and startups has helped create a strong ecosystem of innovation.

“India now has a rapidly growing space startup ecosystem and the country’s space economy is expected to expand significantly in the coming years as industry, research institutions and young innovators work together,” Singh mentioned.

He said India has no shortage of scientific talent and the government is working to create an environment that supports innovation from an early stage.

Singh highlighted initiatives aimed at encouraging students at school and university levels to pursue careers in science and technology.

The minister said programmes such as Vigyan Jyoti are helping students, particularly girls, explore opportunities in research and innovation.

Singh also stressed the importance of strengthening India’s scientific base by encouraging students to identify their interests early and pursue research in emerging fields.

He said the National Education Policy has introduced greater flexibility for students, allowing them to move across disciplines and explore new areas in science and technology.

Highlighting the importance of energy security in the digital era, Singh said nuclear energy will play an important role in supporting technologies such as artificial intelligence and large data centres, which require a reliable and uninterrupted power supply.

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