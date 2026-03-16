Instagram End-To-End Encryption Is Being Killed: 5 Messaging Apps That Still Give You Privacy Protection

Representative Image/ Pixabay

Meta has confirmed that end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for Instagram Direct Messages will no lnoger be supported after May 8. If you've been using encrypted chats on Instagram, you've already likely seen an in-app pop-up urging you to download your messages before they're gone for good.

What is end-to-end encryption?

End-to-end encryption is the digital equivalent of a sealed envelope. When E2EE is active, only the people in a conversation can read it - a technical lock that excludes the platform, third parties, and anyone who might later obtain a warrant.

When that lock disappears, the stakes are real. Meta's employees can access your DMs, law enforcement can subpoena them, and your private conversations could potentially feed advertising algorithms or AI training systems.

In December 2025, Meta said interactions with its Meta AI tools, including those inside private conversations, may be used for targeted ads. Removing E2EE raises new questions about how Instagram chats - including photos and sensitive content - will be handled going forward.

Meta says, "Nobody Was Using It"

Meta says it's cutting E2EE because 'very few people were using it.' But the real reasons run deeper - government pressure to scan DMs for illegal content, and Instagram's pivot to a commerce-first platform where private, unreadable messages are bad for business.

Ironically, this is the same Mark Zuckerberg who declared in 2019 that encrypting all private communications was "the right thing to do."

Still Want Privacy? Here Are 5 apps that still have end-to-end encryption

1. Signal

The gold standard of encrypted messaging - and the app even intelligence agencies fear. Signal offers military-grade encryption without compromising usability, with group chats, voice and video calls, file sharing, and disappearing messages - all end-to-end encrypted by default. It collects virtually zero metadata about you.

Available on: Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, Linux.

2. Telegram (Secret Chats)

Massively popular, feature-rich, and home to over 950 million users globally. Telegram supports group chats that can host up to 200,000 people, with replies, mentions, hashtags, and voice calls - but E2EE is only available in its "Secret Chats" feature, which you must activate manually. For everyday chats, messages are stored on Telegram's servers. Use Secret Chats for anything sensitive.

Available on: Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, Linux.

3. WhatsApp

Yes, it's Meta. But unlike Instagram, WhatsApp has maintained end-to-end encryption as a core, non-optional feature since 2016, applying the Signal Protocol to all messages and calls by default. It remains the most widely used encrypted messaging app in India, covering texts, calls, video, and file sharing - all encrypted. In India, WhatsApp is said to have over 500 million users.

Available on: Android, iOS, Web.

4. Threema

The privacy purist's choice. Threema allows users to operate completely anonymously - unless you choose to link the app to an email or phone number, the only identifier is a randomly generated ID with no connection to user data. Each user's private key is stored on their device. It's a paid app (a one-time fee), but that's exactly how it avoids an ad-based model.

Available on: Android, iOS.

5. Wire

Built for businesses and privacy-conscious individuals alike. Wire is based in Europe and complies with strict EU privacy regulations, offering both free and premium tiers - the free version provides basic secure messaging, while premium options add advanced features for organisations. It supports encrypted messages, calls, file sharing, and even video conferencing, all under E2EE.

Available on: Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, Web.