 India's Smartphone Market Hits Five-Year High In Q3 2025 As Apple Ships Record 5 Million iPhones, IDC Reports
India’s Smartphone Market Hits Five-Year High In Q3 2025 As Apple Ships Record 5 Million iPhones, IDC Reports

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 12:17 PM IST
The smartphone market in India reached a five-year high in the festive third quarter of 2025 (Q3). |

New Delhi: The smartphone market in India reached a five-year high in the festive third quarter of 2025 (Q3), growing 4.3 per cent year-over-year (YoY) to 48 million units, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) data released on Tuesday.

Apple recorded its highest-ever quarterly shipments in India in the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2025), reaching 5 million units and securing the fourth position in the market for the first time.

The iPhone maker achieved a strong 25.6 per cent YoY growth, driven by sustained demand across both new and existing models.

The iPhone 16 remained the most-shipped smartphone in India during the quarter, contributing 5 per cent of total market shipments, while the newly launched iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air saw a record-breaking debut, accounting for 16 per cent of Apple’s Q3 shipments — the strongest launch-quarter performance for any iPhone since 2021.

The mid-premium segment grew 10.7 per cent YoY, with share rising from 3 per cent to 4 per cent. Samsung climbed to the top position, followed by OPPO and OnePlus.

The Galaxy S24 contributed nearly one-quarter of total shipments in this range, driven by steep discounting on e-tailer platforms.

“Aggressive festive promotions and flexible financing options drove strong shipment volumes in Q3 2025. However, consumer demand remained concentrated in the premium segment, leaving the mass market under pressure and resulting in a significant inventory build-up heading into Q4 2025,” said Upasana Joshi, senior research manager, Devices Research, IDC Asia Pacific.

This surplus has been further exacerbated by rising component costs — particularly in memory — and currency fluctuations, prompting brands to raise prices post-Diwali.

“As a result, IDC forecasts a year-over-year decline in shipments for Q4 2025, leading to an overall annual contraction, with total smartphone shipments expected to fall below 150 million units for the year,” Joshi mentioned.

Smartphone average selling prices (ASPs) surged to a record $294 in Q3, growing 13.7 per cent year-over-year (YoY), driven by strong demand for premium and higher-spec models.

