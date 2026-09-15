India's Consumer Watchdog Escalates Probe Into Apple Over iOS 18 Warranty Row

Apple iOS 18 | Apple Website

Apple is facing renewed regulatory pressure in India, as the country's consumer protection authority has escalated its investigation into the tech giant's software warranty practices, tied to complaints that an iOS 18 update damaged iPhone functionality and left users footing hefty repair bills, according to a Reuters report.

Probe moves into 'detailed investigation' stage

India's Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) had earlier received a wave of complaints alleging that the iOS 18 rollout in late 2024 caused screen display and microphone malfunctions, forcing affected users to pay for repairs since Apple offers no warranty on software. On July 29 this year, the regulator formally notified Apple that the matter had been escalated for a detailed investigation by its probe wing - a move seen as a signal that the company's earlier responses hadn't satisfied authorities. The CCPA's notice to Apple stated that the case involves alleged breaches of consumer rights.

Apple pushes back, cites industry norms

Apple has privately disputed the allegations. In an August 20 reply to investigators, the company argued that its no-warranty clause on software isn't unusual, noting that consumers are informed of it before installation and that similar terms are used by other major electronics makers such as Sony and Samsung. Apple further contended that treating every software issue as a warranty breach would effectively turn any software provider into an insurer against all technological risk. The company has also said its testing of iOS 18 was rigorous, pointing out that the CCPA's case rests on just 75 complaints and that only about 11 percent of iPhones were still running iOS 18 by June 2026.

Screen damage and repair costs at the heart of the dispute

The investigation centres on complaints of green, pink or white lines appearing on iPhone screens following iOS 18 upgrades, which the CCPA says left consumers paying "exorbitant amounts" for screen replacements and related repairs — costs the regulator argues stemmed from Apple's own software issue rather than any fault of the user. For context, repairing a cracked or damaged iPhone 15 screen is estimated to cost around Rs. 27,900 (about $291), more than a third of the phone's retail price.