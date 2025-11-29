 India’s Broadband Subscriber Base Nears 1 Billion In October, Reveals Govt Data
India's Broadband Subscriber Base Nears 1 Billion In October, Reveals Govt Data

In the month of October, 15.05 million subscribers submitted their requests for Mobile Number Portability (MNP). The Number of active wireless (mobile) subscribers (on the date of peak VLR) in October was 1,094.28 million, according to the Ministry of Communications.

Saturday, November 29, 2025
article-image
India’s Broadband Subscriber Base Nears 1 Billion In October, Reveals Govt Data |

The total number of broadband subscribers increased from 995.63 million at the end of September to 999.81 million at the end of October, with a monthly growth rate of 0.42 per cent, official data showed on Friday.

Private Providers Dominate Wireless Market

The private access service providers held 92.08 per cent of the market share in terms of wireless (mobile) subscribers.

Wireline Users See Marginal Increase

The number of wireline subscribers increased from 46.61 million at the end of September to 46.75 million at the end of October. The net increase in the wireline subscriber base was 0.14 million with a monthly growth rate of 0.30 per cent. The overall wireline tele-density in India slightly increased from 3.287 per cent at the end of September to 3.294 per cent at the end of October.

Urban and rural wireline tele-density were 8.16 per cent and 0.55 per cent, respectively, as on October 31. The share of urban subscribers, and rural subscribers in total wireline subscribers were 89.36 per cent and 10.64 per cent, respectively, at the end of October.

PSUs Hold 20.22% Share in Wireline Segment

PSU access service providers -- BSNL, MTNL, and APSFL together held 20.22 per cent of the wireline market share as on October 31, the data showed.

Wireless Subscriber Base Continues to Expand

The number of wireless (Mobile + Fixed Wireless Access) subscribers increased from 1,182.32 million at the end of September 2025 to 1,184.62 million at the end of October 2025, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.19 per cent.

Total wireless subscription in urban areas increased from 647.47 million on September 30 to 647.82 million on October 31. The subscription in rural areas also increased from 534.85 million to 536.80 million during the same period.

