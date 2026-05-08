India, Vietnam To Strengthen Partnership In AI, Deep Tech

India and Vietnam have agreed to strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), deep technology, innovation, and startup ecosystems during bilateral talks held in New Delhi.

The discussions took place between Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Vietnam’s Minister of Science and Technology, Prof. Vu Hai Quan.

Both countries discussed expanding collaboration in emerging technologies such as AI, cybersecurity, semiconductors, robotics, biotechnology, and digital technologies.

The talks also focused on promoting innovation-led research and strengthening science and technology partnerships between institutions in the two countries.

Jitendra Singh said India and Vietnam share strong opportunities for cooperation in research, innovation, and advanced technology sectors.

He added that both countries can benefit from closer collaboration between startups, scientists, academic institutions, and technology companies.

The two sides also discussed creating stronger institutional mechanisms to support joint projects, technology exchange programmes, and skill development initiatives.

The aim is to encourage innovation and support long-term cooperation in high-tech sectors.

The discussions were held during Vietnamese President To Lam’s visit to India, where both countries agreed to deepen strategic and economic ties. India and Vietnam recently upgraded their relationship to an “Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.”

India and Vietnam are also aiming to increase bilateral trade to $25 billion by 2030.

Along with technology cooperation, both countries are working together in areas such as defence, critical minerals, energy, digital payments, and supply chain resilience.

Officials from both countries said emerging technologies and digital innovation are becoming important areas of cooperation as global economies increasingly focus on AI, advanced manufacturing, and resilient technology supply chains.