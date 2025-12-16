 India Leads Globally With 3.6 Million GenAI Enrollments In 2025, Coursera Report Says
India Leads Globally With 3.6 Million GenAI Enrollments In 2025, Coursera Report Says

In 2025, India led global GenAI learning with over 3.6 million Coursera enrollments—three every minute. The report highlights strong growth in AI, data, cybersecurity, and digital skills, reflecting India’s shift to a digital-ready workforce. Ninety-five percent of learners saw career benefits, including new roles and salary hikes, underscoring rapid skill development nationwide.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
India Leads Globally With 3.6 Million GenAI Enrollments In 2025, Coursera Report Says | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: GenAI continued to dominate India’s learning patterns in 2025, with the country recording three GenAI enrollments every minute, according to a report.

The report by global online learning platform Coursera, based on insights from more than 32.8 million registered learners, showed that India contributed to more than 3.6 million enrollments, the highest globally.

It noted that 2025 saw strong nationwide momentum across GenAI, data, cybersecurity, and core professional skills, reflecting India’s rapid transition toward a digital and AI-ready workforce.

Indian learners engaged deeply across both introductory and application-based programmes like Google AI Essentials, Generative AI for Everyone, and Generative AI: Introduction and Applications.

Beyond AI, learners continued building strong foundations in data, cybersecurity, digital marketing, project execution, and finance, reflecting a workforce preparing for increasingly specialised, digital-first roles.

The report revealed 95 per cent of Indian learners reported positive career results such as securing a new role or progressing in their current one, 55 per cent reported a salary increase, and 96 per cent reported personal benefits like greater confidence and a deeper sense of achievement.

“India’s learning momentum is extraordinary, reinforcing why the country sits at the heart of Coursera’s mission,” said Ashutosh Gupta, Managing Director, India and Asia Pacific, Coursera.

“With a young, ambitious workforce and a fast-growing digital economy, India has a unique opportunity to lead globally in the AI era – but this will require rapid skilling at scale,” added Gupta, noting that "Coursera is committed to expanding access to verified, job-aligned learning that helps India fully realise this opportunity".

The report also highlighted a set of fastest-growing skills in India, including LangChain, Python, cloud technologies, NLP, AI-powered design thinking, data storytelling and ideation, data architecture, cybersecurity, digital resilience, human-centred communication, and workplace inclusivity.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

